shore excursions
Cruise NewsParts of a Cruise Ship Being Recycled to Use on Sister Ship

Parts of a Cruise Ship Being Recycled to Use on Sister Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Instead of throwing away old carpets that were removed from a cruise ship that recently recently went into dry dock, a cruise line is recycling the material so it can be used on a sister ship when it gets remodeled.

AIDAdiva cruise ship

AIDA Cruises, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, is recycling nearly a half million square feet of carpet that was removed from AIDAdiva. It will be reused and put on AIDAluna at the ship’s next dry dock this coming fall.

But first, the carpet will be coarsely shredded at a plant located at the Marseille shipyard. A briquetting process will reduce the volume by a further 90%. The briquettes are then processed into volume fleece.

It will then be used as a base product for insulation material and as a carpet pad. They use old carpets, curtains and canopies from cruise ships to create the production of fleece.

Marc Spingler, Director Hotel Maintenance Dry Docks & Refit at AIDA Cruises, gave the following statement:

“The special thing is that we don’t simply throw away this large amount of carpet waste, but have found a way to recycle it. The recycling of carpets is a pilot project that we launched together with Oceancircle more than three years ago.

“Today, we can proudly say that we have taken an important step towards conserving resources and reducing waste. We see great potential for the future.”

The recycling measure is part of the cruise line’s program to achieve an improved circular economy. The pilot project, which was launched jointly by AIDA Cruises and Oceancircle, shows that recycling is not only sustainable, but also economically viable in the long term.

A new type of carpeting that is put on their cruise ships in crew areas and reception is 100% recyclable and allergy-friendly. These carpets are designed to be completely dismantled so that the company Aquafil can recycle them at the end of their useful life.

Spingler added:

“We are particularly proud that we will be using these carpet underlays, which are made from the material from AIDAdiva, on AIDAluna during the next shipyard period in fall 2025. This closes the circle. We are already thinking about producing other products for our ships from the recycled material, such as door plates or coat hangers.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsParts of a Cruise Ship Being Recycled to Use on Sister Ship
Previous article
More Cruises to Japan Open for Bookings to North Americans
Next article
Smart or Crazy: Booking Port Heavy Cruises Just to Stay on the Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved