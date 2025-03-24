Smart or Crazy: Booking Port Heavy Cruises Just to Stay on the Ship

After cruising for well over a decade, I’ve had my share of cruise experiences. Some ports I skip and some I still enjoy visiting even after several previous port stops.

But a recent post online stirred up an interesting conversation about staying on the ship versus getting off in port. And what made it even more interesting was the concept of purposely booking a very port heavy cruise, just to get more of the ship yourself.

I’ve often recommended staying on the cruise ship for certain ports of call, or just for the sake of taking it easy for a day.

While I hate the idea of traveling all the way to an exotic destination just to completely ignore it, the benefits of staying behind do make sense.

You get more space at the pool, a more relaxed atmosphere, and just more opportunities to enjoy amenities without lines and hassle.

But normally when you book a port-intense sailing, it’s because you want to see and experience those places.

A recent Reddit post on a cruise-related subreddit gave the tip to “book a port heavy cruise instead of a cruise with many sea days” for the purpose of sleeping in and relaxing.

The Upside: A Ship to Yourself at Familiar Ports

I’ve seen every Caribbean port twice over, so I get the appeal. “Psyteet” said it’s perfect “if you have been to a few of the ports before and decide to use those days as sleep in and relax on the ship days.”

Another user gave a reason to enjoy those port days related to the spa on the ship: “Thermal suite is empty. Quieter.”

On a port-heavy itinerary, you could turn familiar stops into bonus sea days without the crowds. Spas and restaurants might even offer discounts on port days. Some users expressed ports that they always skip just because they’ve seen them so many times or just aren’t as interested.

Another upside could be if there are 5 or 6 ships already in port that day. If you don’t feel like fighting crowds from other ships, you can just stick to the one you’re on.

The Catch: You’re Missing Out

Not everyone’s onboard—literally. “PilotoPlayero” said, “If I can see land from the ship, I want to go ashore, even if I’ve been there 10 times.”

I feel that. Ports are half the fun, especially on unique itineraries. And even if I’ve been to Nassau or Cozumel a dozen times, I always seem to find something new I missed previous times. Besides, it’s not like you have to spend all day at a familiar port.

One comment put it simply: “If I’m in port I’m going ashore. Otherwise I could have just laid around my house.” I guess the only difference is that my house doesn’t have an almost 24/7 buffet, hot tubs a plenty, and fun things to do at just about every turn.

And there’s a cost angle—“MacularHoleToo” pointed out, “Aren’t you paying more for ports versus sea days, with the port fees?”

That’s a valid point. While not every port charges the same amount, none of them are free, and they all add to the final cost of a cruise.

I should note that some cruise ships turn into practical ghost towns on a port day. You won’t see as many activities and most of the time shops will close down as well. This has changed with some cruise lines as they realize more passengers do like to stay behind. Just realize not everything will be open and running.

But if you just want to relax and enjoy the pool anyway, go for it.

It’s All About the Itinerary

Here’s the one kicker with the “book a port-heavy itinerary to stay on the ship” philosophy. Many of the port-intense cruises are to unique and rare destinations. Are you going to kick yourself later on for missing out on that experience?

There are some Mediterranean sailings where skipping a port would be almost crazy in my mind. But a Caribbean loop with repeats? I might stay put.

One user said they skipped Caribbean ports but wouldn’t dream of it in Croatia. I’ve learned that a packed itinerary can wear you out too—those all-day excursions can be exhausting.

My Verdict

At the end of the day, cruising is what you make of it, and there’s no wrong way to answer this question. Just know what you’re signing up for so you don’t regret it later on. There’s kind of a symbiotic relationship with the “get off the ship” and “stay on the ship” ideas here.

After all, it’s the people getting off the ship that make the vessel more spacious for everyone else, right? So, it’s a win-win for both.

“HalfManHalfCyborg” said it best in a comment: “Don’t be a gatekeeper on how we are allowed to enjoy cruises.”

Read more: 5 Reasons to Stay on the Ship When in Port