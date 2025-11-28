7 Hottest New Cruise Ships Debuting in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the cruise industry with over a dozen new ocean ships making their debut.

However, since not all cruise ships are created equal, here’s our top seven hottest new cruise ships for 2026.

Disney Adventure

Disney Adventure just might be the most anticipated new ship debuting in 2026. The ship will be the largest in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet and their first over 200,000 gross tons in size.

The ship has been under construction for around seven years. It was originally going to be named Global Dream and sail with Genting until the cruise line went bankrupt. Disney bought the half completed cruise ship and has spent the last several years completing the vessel and turning it into the ultimate Disney cruise ship.

Disney Adventure will have the longest roller coaster at sea, an Ironman themed ride on the top deck of the ship. Other rides in the Adventure Zone include Pym Quantum Racers and Groot Galaxy Spin.

Toy Story Place will be the ship’s waterpark that will have several pools, hot tubs, water slides, and interactive splash pads.

They will be part of the ship’s seven themed areas with Disney Imagination Garden being the central hub of the ship.

Disney Adventure is currently scheduled to debut on March 5, 2026. The ship will sail short three- and four-day cruises out to sea and homeport in Singapore.

Norwegian Luna

Norwegian Luna will be NCL’s second Prima Plus class ship and debut on March 10, 2026.

Norwegian Luna will be 156,300 gross tons in size and be 1,056 feet long. The ship will carry 3,550 guests at double capacity which is a 10% increase from Prima class ships.

Features on the cruise ship include:

Ocean Boulevard, 46,000 square foot outdoor walkway

Beach Vibe Club, adults only open-air lounge

Infinity Beach offering ocean views

Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide

Glow Court, a digital sports complex

The Drop, a 10-story free-fall slide

Dual waterslides

Stadium, an outdoor space for complimentary activities

Norwegian Cruise Line just announced that the ship will have a dedicated show to the world’s most iconic showman, Elton John.

After a repositioning cruise to Miami, the ship will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Four Seasons I

The most luxurious new vessel debuting in 2026 will be the new yacht, Four Seasons I. The vessel is promising to set a new standard for luxury at sea.

It will have 95 residential-style suites and a guest/passenger ratio of 1:1.

At a cost to build of $4.2 million per suite, no expense is being spared in terms of the remarkable custom design. Four Seasons I will offer nearly 50 percent more living space per guest than currently available, offering ultimate privacy, flexibility and spaciousness in an all-suite nautical residential setting.

On marina days, the full prowess of Four Seasons I comes into play, offering guests direct access to the sea.

The ship will have access to areas that larger ships cannot visit.

Legend of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s third Icon class ship, Legend of the Seas, will debut in July 2026. It will be the largest cruise ship in the world and offer thrilling entertainment.

Highlights of the ship will include Surfside, a dedicated neighborhood for families with small children, Category 6 waterpark with six waterslides, and the AquaDome that will have some of the most incredible entertainment at sea.

Legend of the Seas will have 28 dining options and 17 bars and lounges.

The cruise ship will have legendary entertainment offerings that include the Broadway hit Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

Legend of the Seas will debut by offering cruises in the Mediterranean before arriving in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in the fall of 2026.

Once at Port Everglades, the ship will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

MSC World Asia

MSC World Asia, the third world class ship from MSC Cruises, will debut on December 4, 2026. She will spend her inaugural season offering cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Port stops include Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Messina and Valletta.

At 205,000 gross tons, it will be one of the largest non-Royal Caribbean cruise ships in the world.

MSC World Asia will feature subtle design elements that reflect Asia’s rich culture, art and beautiful landscapes.

The cruise ship will retain the signature plumb bow rising vertically from the waterline and the iconic Y-shaped aft that opens onto the impressive outdoor promenade, hallmarks of MSC Cruises’ World Class ships.

Regent Seven Seas Prestige

Seven Seas Prestige will usher in a new legacy for the World’s Most Luxurious Fleet.

Built by Fincantieri, the 77,000-ton ship is 40% larger than previous ships yet accommodates just 10% more guests, hosting 822 guests with 630 crew.

All-balcony suites span 12 categories, including four new designs such as the two-level Skyview Suites and the 8,794 sq. ft Skyview Regent Suite.

Regent Seven Seas Prestige will have the largest, all-inclusive ultra-luxury cruise ships suite in history. The Skyview Regent Suite will start at $25,000 per night and deliver an all-inclusive experience that is truly Unrivaled at Sea.

Seven Seas Prestige will debut on December 13, 2026 and will sail from both Miami and Los Angeles for the winter

Viking Mira/Viking Libra

Viking, the world’s fastest growing ocean cruise line, has two more nearly identical cruise ships debuting in 2026. Viking Mira will debut on June 5, 2026 and Viking Libra on December 3, 2026.

Both adults-only ships will be 54,300 gross tons and carry 998 guests in 449 cabins.

Viking Libra will be the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, capable of operating with zero emissions. It will have a propulsion system based partially on liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells.

Both cruise ships will make their debut in Europe.