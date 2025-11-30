Cyber Monday Cruise Deals: Discounted Cruises, Deposits & Drinks

If you missed out on cruise deals that cruise lines offered for Black Friday, you’re in luck. Most cruise lines are either continuing their deals or offering new ones for Cyber Monday.

Here’s a rundown of what each cruise line is offering for Cyber Monday 2025. The deals are separated by mainstream, luxury and boutique lines.

Mainstream Cruise Lines

Princess Cruises is offering up to $800 in instant savings and up to 50% off cruise fares. Deposits are marked down to 50% and the third and fourth guest in a cabin cruise for free.

Celebrity Cruises is offering 75% off the second guest for non-refundable deposits and 50% off the second guest for refundable deposits. The third, fourth and fifth guest can cruise for free on select sailings through May 2028.

Royal Caribbean is offering up to $1,000 in instant savings, up to 50% cruise extras (drink packages, WiFi specialty dining etc.), and the third and fourth guests sail for free.

MSC Cruises is offering cruises from $199 per person, up to $1,000 in onboard credit, and kids cruise for free.

Holland America Line has cruise fares marked down by as much as 30%, free prepaid crew appreciation (daily tips), 50% reduced deposits, and the free or reduced third and fourth guests in a cabin.

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering 50% off all cruise fares, free beverage packages, free WiFi, free shore excursion credits, and more.

Margaritaville at Sea is offering savings of up to $950, free cabin upgrades, guests sail free, and up to 50% off drinks and WiFi.

Luxury Cruise Lines

Silversea is offering savings up to $10,000 per suite on expedition voyages and up to $6,000 per suite on classic cruises.

Cunard has sailings as low as $899 per person, up to 40% off cruise fares, up to $300 in onboard credit to spend on the ship, and deposits reduced by 50% on 145 sailings.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering up to 40% off sailings with a shipboard credit of $500 per suite.

Crystal is offering $500 in onboard credit to spend as you wish once on the ship.

Oceania Cruises is offering up to 50% off on over 170 sailings.

Azamara is offering up to $4,000 off select cruises plus up to $500 in onboard credit to spend on the ship.

Boutique Cruise Lines

Celestyal has savings up to 70% off on 113 cruises to Greece and the Arabian Gulf that depart from December 2025 through October 2027. Their deal also includes an extension of the cruise line’s CelestyalPay offer, with guests receiving a 25% bonus on all credit added before departure.

Unforgettable Croatia is offering no single supplements for all single cabin bookings on MV Memories.

Hurtigruten is offering up to 50% off cruises to Norway.

Some cruise lines will wait until Monday to announce their Cyber Monday deals. We will update this article as more lines release what they are offering for Cyber Monday.