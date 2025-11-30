Princess Cruise Ship Begins Sailing From Port Canaveral Today

Sky Princess became the latest cruise ship to offer cruises from Port Canaveral when the vessel arrived at the port this morning.

Sky Princess will sail six- and eight-night cruises from Port Canaveral for the winter 2025-2026 season.

The vessel is the largest Princess ship to sail from the port and it builds upon the success of the cruise line’s inaugural season last year aboard Caribbean Princess.

Caribbean Princess will return to the port next year and along with Sky Princess, offering cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray gave the following statement:

“Princess Cruises is a valued partner and we’re very proud of the success they’ve had sailing from our Port.

“Sky Princess is a great addition to the lineup of cruise options from Central Florida. We look forward to delivering a high-quality guest experience for everyone sailing on this stunning new ship.”

Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, added:

“Building on the success of our inaugural Caribbean season from Port Canaveral, we’re delighted to return to the Space Coast for another series of sailings. Our guests appreciate the convenience of cruising from Central Florida, and with the addition of Sky Princess, we’re pleased to offer even greater capacity and even more ways for guests to enjoy the Princess experience.”