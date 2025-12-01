World’s Newest Expedition Ship Christened in Sydney

The world’s newest expedition ship, Douglas Mawson, was officially named and christened in a spectacular ceremony in Sydney Harbour.

The ship from Aurora Expeditions was christened in a different way than most new cruise ships are. Instead of breaking a bottle of champagne, it was named by breaking ice across the bow.

Purpose-built for adventure, Douglas Mawson features the groundbreaking X-BOW hull design for smoother and more efficient voyages, along with advanced sustainability technologies including fuel-efficient diesel-electric propulsion and waste-heat recovery systems.

Onboard, guests will discover panoramic lounges, expansive observation decks, a two-story atrium and a dedicated Citizen Science Center, where travelers can participate in live research and environmental monitoring, blending exploration and conservation in every cruise.

Emma McEwin, godmother of Douglas Mawson, gave the following statement:

“To christen this remarkable ship in my great-grandfather’s name is an immense honor. The Douglas Mawson carries forward his legacy of courage, science and wonder, exploring the world with the same respect for nature and curiosity that defined his life.”

Emma McEwin is the great-granddaughter of the legendary Antarctic explorer Sir Douglas Mawson.

After the christening ceremony, the ship departed on its inaugural 10-night circumnavigation of Tasmania. From Tasmania, the new cruise ship will continue south to Antarctica and the Sub-Antarctic Islands before heading north to Europe, then on to the Arctic.