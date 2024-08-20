Sneak Peek at Disney’s New Mega Cruise Ship, Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line has given a first sneak peek on what will be the largest cruise ship in their fleet, Disney Adventure. It will be the first mega ship in Disney’s fleet at over 200,000 gross tons in size.

Disney Adventure will have seven uniquely themed areas and for the first time, the cruise line has released renderings of Disney Imagination Garden.

The seven uniquely themed areas on Disney Adventure will be:

Disney Imagination Garden

Disney Discovery Reef

San Fransokyo Street

Wayfinder Bay

Town Square

Marvel Landing

Toy Story Place

Disney Imagination Garden will be the central hub of the cruise ship. It will be made up of over 100 years of heroic and heartwarming Disney adventures.

This open air garden will have a three story tall castle art piece, two quick-service restaurants, garden view staterooms, a bar, and a stage that will bring Disney stories to life.

Disney Imagination Garden will be filled with landscapes styled like paper cut-outs, including decorative foliage of blooming flowers, shaped topiaries, tall trees and cascading vines, all among scenic props like towering trellises and twinkling lanterns.

Planted throughout the idyllic scenery will be a mix of popular characters and designs from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel stories.

Laura Cabo, portfolio executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering, gave the following statement about Disney’s Imagination Garden:

“Disney Imagination Garden is the heart and soul of the Disney Adventure, where our guests will interact with our Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories in a whole new way.”

“The size and scale of this space provided us with so many opportunities to dream big and try new things with our experiential design, creating first-of-a-kind experiences for our guests, from all-new entertainment to delicious dining and lots of magical surprises sprinkled throughout. Rooted in the rich legacy of Disney storytelling, we’re creating an area that will open doors to new adventures and encourage guests to create magic of their own.”

Disney Adventure will debut in 2025 offering three- and four-night cruises from Singapore. This 6,700 passenger ship will be the largest in Disney’s fleet at 208,000 gross tons.

Disney Cruise Line will continue to announce more features that will be on the ship leading up to the vessel’s debut next year.