Cruise Line Offering 3 Guests Sail Free With 1 Paying Guest

A cruise line is offering a special cruise deal right now where three guests can cruise for free with just one paying guest in a cabin.

Margaritaville at Sea’s “Buy 1, 3 Free” deal is good through the next three days on all 16 of the cruise line’s itineraries.

Cruises included in this deal are:

2-night cruises to The Bahamas

3-night cruises to The Bahamas

4-night cruises to Key West and The Bahamas

4-night cruises to Cozumel, Mexico

5-night cruises to Mexico and Key West

6-night cruises to Mexico and Key West

7-night cruises to Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Mexico

7-night cruises to Mexico and Belize

There are a total of 192 departure dates to choose from. The cruise line has two ships in their fleet and both homeport in Florida.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander offers cruises from Tampa while Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sails from the Port of Palm Beach.

Here is how this deal works:

Book a double occupancy stateroom, get one guest free

Book a triple stateroom, two guests come free

Book a quad stateroom, three guests come free

The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th guests in a cabin just have to pay port taxes and fees, their cruise fare will be $0.

Not all cabins accommodate three and four guests in them. The number of available $0 guest fares is limited by the maximum number of guests a stateroom can accommodate in the desired stateroom category.

Margaritaville at Sea is calling this their best cruise sale of the year. You can see a complete list of all cruises included in this sale and prices for each here.

For complete terms and details of this special cruise deal from Margaritaville at Sea, you can check out their website here.