Cruise NewsCruise Line Offering 3 Guests Sail Free With 1 Paying Guest

Cruise Line Offering 3 Guests Sail Free With 1 Paying Guest

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

A cruise line is offering a special cruise deal right now where three guests can cruise for free with just one paying guest in a cabin.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship

Margaritaville at Sea’s “Buy 1, 3 Free” deal is good through the next three days on all 16 of the cruise line’s itineraries.

Cruises included in this deal are:

  • 2-night cruises to The Bahamas
  • 3-night cruises to The Bahamas
  • 4-night cruises to Key West and The Bahamas
  • 4-night cruises to Cozumel, Mexico
  • 5-night cruises to Mexico and Key West
  • 6-night cruises to Mexico and Key West
  • 7-night cruises to Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Mexico
  • 7-night cruises to Mexico and Belize
  • View all Itineraries and Prices

There are a total of 192 departure dates to choose from. The cruise line has two ships in their fleet and both homeport in Florida.

Margaritaville at Sea's new ship
Islander is the latest ship to join Margaritaville at Sea’s fleet

Margaritaville at Sea Islander offers cruises from Tampa while Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sails from the Port of Palm Beach.

Here is how this deal works:

  • Book a double occupancy stateroom, get one guest free
  • Book a triple stateroom, two guests come free
  • Book a quad stateroom, three guests come free

The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th guests in a cabin just have to pay port taxes and fees, their cruise fare will be $0.

Not all cabins accommodate three and four guests in them. The number of available $0 guest fares is limited by the maximum number of guests a stateroom can accommodate in the desired stateroom category.

Margaritaville at Sea is calling this their best cruise sale of the year. You can see a complete list of all cruises included in this sale and prices for each here.

For complete terms and details of this special cruise deal from Margaritaville at Sea, you can check out their website here. 

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Offering 3 Guests Sail Free With 1 Paying Guest
Previous article
Sneak Peek at Disney’s New Mega Cruise Ship, Disney Adventure
Next article
Carnival Releases First Wave of Cruise Ship Deployments for the Summer of 2026

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved