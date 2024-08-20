Carnival Releases First Wave of Cruise Ship Deployments for the Summer of 2026

Last week, Carnival Cruise Line sent out a teaser email saying that new cruises in 2026-2027 will soon open for bookings.

Today, Carnival began to announce some 2026/2027 ship deployments that include their first ever solar eclipse cruise that will set sail on Carnival Legend.

This solar eclipse cruise on Carnival Legend will depart from Dover, England on August 9, 2026. In addition to viewing the total solar eclipse on a sea day, the cruise will visit ports in France, Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

This Carnival Journeys cruise will be 11 days in length and is now open for bookings. The cruise ship will offer a total of nine cruises from Dover that range from nine to 12 days in length. Carnival Legend will also offer six cruises from Civitavecchia, Italy.

The cruise ship will visit ports in the following countries:

Iceland

England

Scotland

Germany

Estonia

Finland

Sweden

Denmark

Belgium

Portugal

Spain

France

Turkey

Croatia

In addition to the cruises on Carnival Legend, Carnival Cruise Line has also opened for bookings cruises to Alaska in 2026 on Carnival Spirit and Carnival Miracle.

Both ships will sail to Alaska from Seattle on a wide range of itineraries.

Also new are four Carnival Journeys cruises that transit the Panama Canal to reposition Carnival Miracle and Carnival Spirit before and after the summer in Alaska. The cruises feature visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puntarenas and Cartagena.

Carnival Spirit’s 16-day Carnival Journeys cruises take the ship to Seattle from Mobile on April 12, 2026 then back to Mobile on an October 8, 2026 departure. These will be the first Carnival cruises that sail between these two cities.

After the Alaska cruise season is over, Carnival Spirit is sail a 15-day roundtrip cruise from Seattle to Hawaii on September 23, 2026.

Carnival Miracle will reposition from Tampa on April 11, 2026 and depart Seattle September 26, 2026 on 16-day Carnival Journeys Panama Canal cruise ending in Galveston.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“The chance to see a total solar eclipse while having fun exploring the cultural richness of Spain, Portugal and France aboard Carnival Legend, is a truly special opportunity – among a lineup of many phenomenal cruises. And as the popularity of Carnival Legend’s 2024 Europe sailings prove, it’s never too soon for our loyal guests to start planning their next summer vacation.”

Carnival Cruise Line said that additional sailings in 2026-2027 will be announced in the near future.