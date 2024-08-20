Royal Caribbean Announces First Details on New Ship, Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has released the first details on Star of the Seas, their next new cruise ship that will debut in 2025. The vessel is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 28 ships in service. Their 29th ship, Star of the Seas, will offer cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral starting in August 2025.

Star of the Seas will be a sister ship to Icon of the Seas, the current world’s largest cruise ship that debuted earlier this year. You can watch a short video below showing many of the great features that this cruise ship will have.

New features that debuted on Icon of the Seas will also be added to Star of the Seas. This includes Lincoln Park Supper Club, a 1930s Chicago-inspired spin on the supper club experience that pairs multiple courses with live entertainment.

Star of the Seas will be divided up into eight neighborhoods:

Thrill Island

Chill Island

Surfside

AquaDome

The Hideaway

Royal Promenade

Central Park

Suite Neighborhood

Star of the Seas will have six waterslides, seven swimming pools and over 40 dining/beverage options.

Central Park will have 30,500 live plants and several dining options that include pick-up windows for sushi and champagne.

The AquaDome consists of the AquaDome Market food hall, lounge setting with ocean views, and the marquee AquaTheater. The AquaTheater will offer unique shows that include high divers, aerialists, robots and dancers.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, gave the following statement about this new ship:

“Star of the Seas is the second bold act of this exciting, new era of vacations first introduced with Icon of the Seas, and it’s putting the world’s best vacation on the map at yet another top travel destination.”

“Between Miami and Port Canaveral (Orlando), more adventurers than ever can set their sights on the only vacation that combines the best of all vacations – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure – with experiences that have and will continue to make headlines and memories for years to come.”

Star of the Seas will sail her maiden voyage on August 31, 2025. This seven night cruise from Port Canaveral will visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatan and CocoCay.

The ship will offer cruises to both the Eastern and Western Caribbean. All cruises will visit Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.