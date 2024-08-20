Cruise NewsMSC CruisesConstruction Begins on New Cruise Terminal in Galveston

Construction Begins on New Cruise Terminal in Galveston

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
MSC Cruises

Construction officially began on a new $151 million cruise ship terminal in Galveston, Texas that will convert an existing cargo warehouse into a cruise terminal.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

The new terminal at Pier 16 will be used by MSC Seascape when it opens in November 2025. It will include a 165,000 square foot terminal and a new parking garage that will cost $55 million.

The terminal will have a spacious check-in area that will allow for passengers to wait in comfort until they board their ship.

New cruise terminal at Pier 16 in Galveston will be used by MSC Cruises

Rick Sasso, chairman of MSC Cruises U.S., said that the groundbreaking for the terminal marks a significant milestone in the cruise line’s ongoing U.S. expansion. It will be the fourth homeport in the country for MSC.

The Port of Galveston expects to have more than two million cruise passengers a year in 2026 after this fourth terminal opens.

Cruise Terminal 16 will include a lounge for MSC Yacht Club guests to enjoy during the embarkation process

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said the following about construction starting on the new terminal:

“We have so much to celebrate today with this milestone and what it means to our community, cruise guests and port partners. This beautiful new terminal will generate jobs and economic growth for the region, an exciting new cruise choice for our market, and growth opportunities for our port partners.

“We also want to take this opportunity to give a warm, Texas-sized welcome to MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise line. Having a cruise line of this stature homeporting in Galveston says a great deal about our position in the U.S. and global cruise markets.”

MSC Cruises is also building the largest cruise terminal in North America. This massive new terminal is located in Miami and is scheduled to open next spring.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMSC CruisesConstruction Begins on New Cruise Terminal in Galveston
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Announces First Details on New Ship, Star of the Seas
Next article
Cruising with an ‘Almost Expired’ Passport: 6 Mistakes to Avoid

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved