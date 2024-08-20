Construction Begins on New Cruise Terminal in Galveston

Construction officially began on a new $151 million cruise ship terminal in Galveston, Texas that will convert an existing cargo warehouse into a cruise terminal.

The new terminal at Pier 16 will be used by MSC Seascape when it opens in November 2025. It will include a 165,000 square foot terminal and a new parking garage that will cost $55 million.

The terminal will have a spacious check-in area that will allow for passengers to wait in comfort until they board their ship.

Rick Sasso, chairman of MSC Cruises U.S., said that the groundbreaking for the terminal marks a significant milestone in the cruise line’s ongoing U.S. expansion. It will be the fourth homeport in the country for MSC.

The Port of Galveston expects to have more than two million cruise passengers a year in 2026 after this fourth terminal opens.

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said the following about construction starting on the new terminal:

“We have so much to celebrate today with this milestone and what it means to our community, cruise guests and port partners. This beautiful new terminal will generate jobs and economic growth for the region, an exciting new cruise choice for our market, and growth opportunities for our port partners.

“We also want to take this opportunity to give a warm, Texas-sized welcome to MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest cruise line. Having a cruise line of this stature homeporting in Galveston says a great deal about our position in the U.S. and global cruise markets.”

MSC Cruises is also building the largest cruise terminal in North America. This massive new terminal is located in Miami and is scheduled to open next spring.