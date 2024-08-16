Carnival Will Soon Open New Cruises in 2026-2027 for Bookings

Carnival Cruise Line, the world’s second largest cruise line, currently has cruises through June 2026 open for bookings.

Carnival Cruise Line sent out an email to travel agents regarding new cruises that would soon open for bookings. The email was signed by Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s SVP of Global Sales & Trade Marketing.

The new Carnival cruises that will open for bookings will set sail in the second half of 2026 and in 2027.

The email said:

“We know planning a Carnival cruise as early as possible is always the right choice for your clients. That’s why we wanted to let you know that coming soon more new sailings for 2026 and 2027 are joining the list.”

Carnival did not give a date when these new sailings will open for bookings but Cruise Fever will have a complete rundown of these new Carnival cruises when they do.