AmaWaterways Launches New Cabin Upgrade Program

By Ben Souza
AmaWaterways has launched a new cabin upgrade program that allows guests who are booked on an upcoming cruise to bid on upgrades.

AmaWaterways’ new upgrade program will allow guests to move up to a higher category stateroom prior to their cruise. Here is how it works.

For sailings that have opportunities to upgrade, an email will be sent around 85 days before the cruise. 

The email will have cabin upgrade options and will can select how much you are willing to pay for an upgrade.

You can place multiple offers on different stateroom categories to increase your changes of getting an upgrade. (You will only pay for one if you are selected)

If your bid is approved for an upgrade, you will receive an email congratulating you on the upgrade.  Your offer can be accepted anytime from the moment it is submitted up until three days prior to departure.

Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways, gave the following statement:

“At AmaWaterways, we are constantly striving to enhance our guests’ experiences by offering innovative and personalized options. By introducing this bidding process, we empower our guests to choose enhancements that best suit their desires and budget, ensuring a more personalized and memorable journey.”

“This initiative reflects our commitment to continually evolving our offerings to meet and exceed the expectations of our valued travelers.”

For more information on eligibility and to check if a cruise is available for an upgrade, guests are encouraged to visit www.AmaWaterways.com/upgrade.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
