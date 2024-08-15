Princess Cruises Changes Beverage Limit for Their Premier Package to Unlimited

Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Changes Beverage Limit for Their Premier Package to Unlimited

Ben Souza
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has made a few changes to their Princess Premier Package that makes a few perks truly unlimited.

Sun Princess cruise ship

Starting later this month, Princess Cruises will begin rolling out new unlimited perks for their Princess Premier Package. The package costs $90 per day and will now include unlimited beverages, specialty dining, and MedallionNet Max WiFi.

Guests who purchase the Premier Package will no longer be limited to 15 alcoholic drinks per day. They will now enjoy unlimited drinks up to $20 each. This includes alcoholic beverages, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water. The following is included with the Princess Premier package.

  • Top shelf spirits, reserve wines and signature cocktails by celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd
  • Selection of 75+ spirits, 40+ wines by the glass, 20+ high-end, crafted cocktails
  • Premier wines by the glass including Duckhorn, Stag’s Leap, and Grgich Hills
  • Private Woodford Reserve Bourbon Selection created exclusively for Princess
  • Personalized Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Single Barrel Select
  • 25% discount on wine bottles (including rare vintages)
  • 25% discount on large bottles of water

Also included is unlimited specialty dining at Crown Grill, Sabatini’s, The Catch by Rudi, Makoto Ocean, Butcher’s Block by Dario Cecchini, and Umai Teppanyaki.

MedallionNet Max WiFi is the fastest internet connection offered on Princess cruise ships.

Guests who are taking a cruise from North America can start booking this enhanced package today for cruises that depart on or after August 31. Cruises to all other destinations will open for bookings tomorrow.

Discovery Princess in Ketchikan, Alaska. Photo: Cruise Fever

The rollout schedule for the Princess Premier package enhancements is as follows:

  • Enchanted Princess: August 31
  • Majestic Princess and Sky Princess: September 1
  • Crown Princess: September 2
  • Ruby Princess: September 3
  • Grand Princess: September 4
  • Emerald Princess, Discovery Princess and Sun Princess: September 7
  • Caribbean Princess and Regal Princess: September 12
  • Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess: September 14
  • Island Princess: September 25
  • Diamond Princess: September 26
  • Coral Princess: October 17

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement about these changes:

“With the Princess Premier Package, we’re delivering the absolute greatest value in travel and making all-inclusive cruising super easy. The most comprehensive package in cruise for an unmatched $90 a day ensures our guests can enjoy their vacation experience without any limitations.”

These new unlimited perks are in addition other perks that were previously included.  They are:

  • Unlimited prix fixe meals at any casual dining location
  • Unlimited Delivery Service
  • Unlimited reserved seating in the Princess Theater
  • Unlimited premium boutique fitness classes per voyage
  • Unlimited premium crafted desserts
  • Unlimited premium fresh juices.
  • Unlimited photos
  • Daily crew gratuities
  • Princess Prizes
  • Free Medallion device shipping

Guests who booked the Premier Package for an upcoming cruise can upgrade to this new unlimited package by calling Princess at 1-800-PRINCESS or by contacting their travel agent.

