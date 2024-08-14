Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Asks Passengers to Return to Ship Earlier than Planned Due to...

Carnival Asks Passengers to Return to Ship Earlier than Planned Due to Worsening Weather Conditions

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise travelers on Carnival Magic who were visiting Grand Turk were asked to return to the ship sooner than originally planned this afternoon. 

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up
Carnival Magic

As Hurricane Ernesto makes its way northward, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald took to his Facebook page to update Carnival fans of the developments.

In the Facebook post Heald wrote,

This is an update for Carnival Magic guests only. If you are ashore in Grand Turk, please return to the ship by 2:30 PM. Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate this evening, and the ship will have to sail earlier than planned.

Grand Turk is a relatively small island that is about 7 square miles in size.  Most cruise passengers spend time in the small port area, but those on excursions through the cruise line will be in communication with the ship to make sure they are aware of the earlier departure.

Hurricane Ernesto’s current projected path. Photo Credit: NOAA and the National Hurricane Center

Currently a Category 1 hurricane, Ernesto is moving up the Eastern Caribbean at 16 miles per hour and is roughly 200 miles northwest of Puerto Rico.

The cruise line has already made changes to cruise itineraries that were impacted by the storm and the port stop in Puerto Rico was already cancelled for Carnival Magic.

Carnival Cruise Line is monitoring the storm from their Fleet Operations Center in Miami and keeping guests informed of any changes.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet Operations Center where they monitor weather to keep guests and crew members safe.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Asks Passengers to Return to Ship Earlier than Planned Due to...
Previous article
31 One-Of-A-Kind Cruises Royal Caribbean Is Offering in 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved