Carnival Asks Passengers to Return to Ship Earlier than Planned Due to Worsening Weather Conditions

Cruise travelers on Carnival Magic who were visiting Grand Turk were asked to return to the ship sooner than originally planned this afternoon.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

As Hurricane Ernesto makes its way northward, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald took to his Facebook page to update Carnival fans of the developments.

In the Facebook post Heald wrote,

“This is an update for Carnival Magic guests only. If you are ashore in Grand Turk, please return to the ship by 2:30 PM. Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate this evening, and the ship will have to sail earlier than planned.”

Grand Turk is a relatively small island that is about 7 square miles in size. Most cruise passengers spend time in the small port area, but those on excursions through the cruise line will be in communication with the ship to make sure they are aware of the earlier departure.

Currently a Category 1 hurricane, Ernesto is moving up the Eastern Caribbean at 16 miles per hour and is roughly 200 miles northwest of Puerto Rico.

The cruise line has already made changes to cruise itineraries that were impacted by the storm and the port stop in Puerto Rico was already cancelled for Carnival Magic.

Carnival Cruise Line is monitoring the storm from their Fleet Operations Center in Miami and keeping guests informed of any changes.