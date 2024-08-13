Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineTropical Storm Ernesto Alters Carnival Cruises

Tropical Storm Ernesto Alters Carnival Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line had made a couple of changes to cruises due to Tropical Storm Ernesto that is in the Eastern Caribbean.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Tropical Storm Ernesto currently has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving WNW at 18 mph.  The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane tomorrow. The latest information on the storm can be seen on the National Hurricane Center’s website.

Carnival Cruise Line has made changes to cruise itineraries on two of their ships. They are currently monitoring the storm from their Fleet Operations Center in Miami, Florida.

The cruise line said that the changes were made for the safety of guests and crew onboard the ships.

Carnival Pride arrived in Bermuda this morning but will now leave a day early since the island is in the storm’s current projected path. The ship arrived in Bermuda a day early and will leave a day early on Thursday.

Carnival Magic is currently on a seven night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami. The port stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico has been cancelled and a port stop in Nassau, Bahamas has been added for Friday.

Read More: What Happens When There is a Hurricane During My Cruise

Carnival said that they will continue to watch the storm and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities.

Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30. It is rare that cruises get canceled due to storms. Cruise lines will adjust itineraries to keep guests and crew members safe.

Cruise Fever will update this article if any more changes are made to Carnival cruise ships due to Tropical Storm Ernesto.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineTropical Storm Ernesto Alters Carnival Cruises
Previous article
Embarkation Day Smoking: Carnival Addresses Policy After Uproar from Some Passengers

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved