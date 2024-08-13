Tropical Storm Ernesto Alters Carnival Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line had made a couple of changes to cruises due to Tropical Storm Ernesto that is in the Eastern Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Ernesto currently has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving WNW at 18 mph. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane tomorrow. The latest information on the storm can be seen on the National Hurricane Center’s website.

Carnival Cruise Line has made changes to cruise itineraries on two of their ships. They are currently monitoring the storm from their Fleet Operations Center in Miami, Florida.

The cruise line said that the changes were made for the safety of guests and crew onboard the ships.

Carnival Pride arrived in Bermuda this morning but will now leave a day early since the island is in the storm’s current projected path. The ship arrived in Bermuda a day early and will leave a day early on Thursday.

Carnival Magic is currently on a seven night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami. The port stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico has been cancelled and a port stop in Nassau, Bahamas has been added for Friday.

Carnival said that they will continue to watch the storm and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities.

Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30. It is rare that cruises get canceled due to storms. Cruise lines will adjust itineraries to keep guests and crew members safe.

Cruise Fever will update this article if any more changes are made to Carnival cruise ships due to Tropical Storm Ernesto.