Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineEmbarkation Day Smoking: Carnival Addresses Policy After Uproar from Some Passengers

Embarkation Day Smoking: Carnival Addresses Policy After Uproar from Some Passengers

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line

Smoking on cruise ships has once again become a hot topic after one major cruise line stated why the embarkation day rules have changed in recent months.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up
Carnival Smoking policy on embarkation day
John Heald recently addressed an embarkation day smoking policy.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador, John Heald, is facing backlash from certain passengers regarding the cruise line’s smoking policy.

In a Facebook Live video message, Heald addressed some “awful” comments he received, clarifying the company’s stance and the reasons behind its restrictions.  

So, yesterday I mentioned about the gentleman who had come to see me and used colorful language to say the least… I have taken on the wrath of many smokers who now believe that I am anti-smoking and have been saying some rather awful things, and I just wanted to say this,” Heald stated in the video.

Heald explained that the rules for smoking on embarkation day are mainly due to the new e-muster drills that Carnival has embraced.

We used to allow smoking in the casino before it would open on embarkation day, but that was back when we had the original muster station where you would either go to the lounge or out on the deck floor and stand in front of the lifeboats,” he said.

That has been replaced now with the electronic muster station part of which involves people going to the casino which becomes a place we can’t have people smoking while they’re doing that.

Additionally, Heald emphasized the safety risks associated with smoking on open decks while the ship is refueling.

Secondly, we cannot have people smoking outside on the open decks while we are refueling. And I had a gentleman who wrote to me and said that this is proven to be nonsense and then others followed in and now I’ve suddenly become this hated anti-smoking guy even though I smoke cigars,” he explained.

Addressing rumors of a complete smoking ban, Heald assured passengers that there are no current plans to implement such a restriction.

We live in a more anti-smoking world than ever, but at the moment we’re not changing anything.   We’re just asking for smokers to please please don’t shout or scream at the crew. You can shout and scream at me but not the crew.  [Smoking] isn’t allowed on embarkation day until you hear the announcement that the outdoor areas are open.  Smoking cannot be done in the casino on embarkation day until the casino opens,” he said.

Heald acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the smoking restrictions but stressed the importance of passenger and crew safety.

I do understand. I’m sympathetic. I really am. But if it’s that bad then just wait until the last moment before you can come on the ship,” he concluded.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineEmbarkation Day Smoking: Carnival Addresses Policy After Uproar from Some Passengers
Previous article
Virgin Adds Longer Cruises in 2026

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved