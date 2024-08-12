Embarkation Day Smoking: Carnival Addresses Policy After Uproar from Some Passengers

Smoking on cruise ships has once again become a hot topic after one major cruise line stated why the embarkation day rules have changed in recent months.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador, John Heald, is facing backlash from certain passengers regarding the cruise line’s smoking policy.

In a Facebook Live video message, Heald addressed some “awful” comments he received, clarifying the company’s stance and the reasons behind its restrictions.

“So, yesterday I mentioned about the gentleman who had come to see me and used colorful language to say the least… I have taken on the wrath of many smokers who now believe that I am anti-smoking and have been saying some rather awful things, and I just wanted to say this,” Heald stated in the video.

Heald explained that the rules for smoking on embarkation day are mainly due to the new e-muster drills that Carnival has embraced.

“We used to allow smoking in the casino before it would open on embarkation day, but that was back when we had the original muster station where you would either go to the lounge or out on the deck floor and stand in front of the lifeboats,” he said.

“That has been replaced now with the electronic muster station part of which involves people going to the casino which becomes a place we can’t have people smoking while they’re doing that.“

Additionally, Heald emphasized the safety risks associated with smoking on open decks while the ship is refueling.

“Secondly, we cannot have people smoking outside on the open decks while we are refueling. And I had a gentleman who wrote to me and said that this is proven to be nonsense and then others followed in and now I’ve suddenly become this hated anti-smoking guy even though I smoke cigars,” he explained.

Addressing rumors of a complete smoking ban, Heald assured passengers that there are no current plans to implement such a restriction.

“We live in a more anti-smoking world than ever, but at the moment we’re not changing anything. We’re just asking for smokers to please please don’t shout or scream at the crew. You can shout and scream at me but not the crew. [Smoking] isn’t allowed on embarkation day until you hear the announcement that the outdoor areas are open. Smoking cannot be done in the casino on embarkation day until the casino opens,” he said.

Heald acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the smoking restrictions but stressed the importance of passenger and crew safety.

“I do understand. I’m sympathetic. I really am. But if it’s that bad then just wait until the last moment before you can come on the ship,” he concluded.