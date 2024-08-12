Virgin Adds Longer Cruises in 2026

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line, has added longer cruises in 2026 that’s part of the cruise line’s Marvelous Collection.

Virgin’s new Solar Eclipse and Marvelous Collection voyages will range from eight to 16 nights in length visiting everywhere from Iceland to Morocco.

The cruise line’s two Solar Eclipse cruises will sail in August 2026. The cruises will be 12 and 15 nights in length and visit the following epic ports:

Dublin (Valiant Lady)

Glasgow (Valiant Lady)

Reykjavik (Valiant Lady)

Amalfi Coast (Scarlet Lady)

Mallorca (Scarlet Lady)

Cannes (Scarlet Lady)

These two cruises will also have special on board events and appearances.

Virgin’s Marvelous Voyages will be a series of six cruises sailing between March and August 2026. Ports and destinations visited on these eight to 16 night sailings include:

Iceland

Istanbul

British Isles

The Baltics

Salerno

Edinburgh

Stockholm

Hamburg

Oslo

Tangier

Greenland

Michelle Bentubo, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Voyages, said the following:

“We already sail to more than 100 international ports, but our itineraries are ever-evolving based on what our Sailors and travel partners are asking for. We’ve graduated from only offering short Caribbean escapes and weekender voyages to give our Sailors longer itinerary options up to 14 nights at more ports around the world.”

“Our Marvelous Voyages, paired with Brilliant Lady’s epic itineraries across all four corners of the US, just shows the growth and strength of this monumental brand and the choice we are committed to offering.”

Virgin’s most loyal cruisers will be the first to book these longer cruises. They will open for bookings August 14-21, 2024 depending on a guest’s loyalty status.

The sailings will open to the general public between August 21 and September 18, 2024.