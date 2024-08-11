Disney Cruise Line Announces Huge Expansion to 13 Ships by 2031

Disney Cruise Line has announced a major expansion that will see the cruise line grow to 13 cruise ships by 2031. Disney currently has five ships in service.

Disney Cruise Line announced four more new ships will be added to their fleet in 2027-2031. This is in addition to the four new ships that are either under construction or on order.

This announcement was made during the second night of Marquee D23 Showcases. Disney Experiences unveiled a full slate of projects that includes these new ships.

Disney Cruise Line currently has five ships in service:

Disney Magic

Disney Wonder

Disney Dream

Disney Fantasy

Disney Wish

Disney has three more Wish class ships on order or under construction. Disney Treasure will debut in 2024, Disney Destiny in 2025, and an unnamed ship in 2028.

Disney also has their largest cruise ship ever, Disney Adventure, debuting in 2025. This 208,000 gross ton ship was purchased when it was 75% completed after Genting filed for bankruptcy. It will offer cruises from Singapore.

In addition to these nine cruise ships, Disney Cruise Line will roll out four new ships between 2027 and 2031. They did not give out any other details on these new vessels.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, gave the following statement:

“Disney Experiences is embarking on an accelerated path of ambitious growth and innovation. With so many great Disney stories to tell, we’re excited to bring an unprecedented number of new projects to life in the near future, whether it be in our theme parks, on our cruise ships or through our partnership with Epic Games in the digital space.”