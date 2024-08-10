Cruise Line Offering Wide Range of Cruises in Europe in 2025

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, will offer a wide variety of cruises to Europe in 2025.

These cruises on Oceania Cruises will range from six to 34 days in length and will take place on six ships.

The voyages will offer true immersion in the epicurean arts thanks to hundreds of culinary-focused shore excursions, an unprecedented array of dining venues, guest lectures and demonstrations, and hands-on cooking lessons in The Culinary Center.

Included in these sailings is the maiden voyage of Allura. The cruise ship will debut in July 2025 setting sail from Trieste, Italy. The vessel will spend her maiden season sailing cruises to the Eastern and Western Mediterranean.

Three of the cruise line’s smaller ships, Nautica, Sirena and Insignia will sail to Iceland, Northern Europe, and the Mediterranean, Adriatic, and Aegean Seas. They will visit ports that aren’t often visited by cruise ships.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, said the following about the cruise line’s 2025 sailings in Europe:

“We are thrilled to have this rich line-up of Europe sailings on such a wonderful choice of ships for next year. We cannot wait to welcome Allura to the family in July; to have her, and her sister, Vista, which launched to global acclaim last year, in one of the most intriguing and well-loved cruise regions of the world at the same time is so exciting.”

“Europe has always been a favorite for our well-traveled and curious guests, who eagerly seek to explore its hidden gems and create new memories aboard our elegant ships.”

Oceania Cruises offers guests the ultimate value in ultra-premium cruising thanks to a host of always included amenities, such as dining at all specialty restaurants; unlimited WiFi; butler service for all guests in Penthouse Suites and above; juices, still and sparkling Vero Water, plus coffees and teas.

“Great value for money and choice are cornerstones of what Oceania Cruises offers; exemplified beautifully by the free seating in our always included specialty dining venues, and our wonderful espresso bar Baristas, where you never need to swipe your room card for your caffeine fix, as all our coffees are included for every guest,” added Del Rio.