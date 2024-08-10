Cruise Line Makes It Easier to Book Pre- and Post-Cruise Packages

A cruise line has made it easier for travel agents to book pre- and post-cruise packages with a new simplified process.

Celestyal Cruises has launched a new travel agent tool that allows them to book pre- and post-cruise land packages for their clients.

It is available through the cruise line’s travel agent booking system for booking hotel stays with transfers included.

All hotels offered are four-star and above, with private transfers to and from the airport, hotel and port available.

The cruise line has added this service on a number of cruises that depart from Athens.

The cruises include:

Three and four night Iconic Aegean

Seven night Idyllic Aegean

Seven night Steps of Paul

Seven night Heavenly Adriatic

This new program will also be expanded to cruises in the Arabian Gulf in the future.

Brandon Townsley, Celestyal Vice President and Managing Director North America, gave the following statement:

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new tool allowing our trade partners to offer even more comprehensive and personalized experiences for their clients. By allowing agents to seamlessly book cruise and land packages, including high-quality hotel stays and private transfers, we’re enhancing the overall value and convenience of the Celestyal experience.”

Celestyal Cruises is a boutique cruise line that offers year-round cruises in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic and the Arabian Gulf.

They currently have two cruise ships in service that accommodate up to 1,260 passengers.