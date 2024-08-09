“End of an Era”: Carnival’s Popular Fleet Cruise Director Says Goodbye

Carnival Cruise Line fans were saddened to hear the news this morning that Fleet Cruise Director Chris Williams, AKA The Flying Scotsman, has decided to say goodbye.

The sudden departure came as a shock to many as Williams announced on social media that he will be leaving the cruise line on August 10, 2024.

In a heartfelt video message, Williams shared the reason for his decision, explaining that after 13 fulfilling years with the company, it was time to focus on personal priorities.

He said he was nervous to record the video that he posted on several of his social media profiles because it was “the end of an era”.

“I want to make sure that I’m there to see her grow up,” he said of his five-year-old daughter. “I turn 40 this year and I had about 60-70 people turn out to my birthday party and it was all friends and family,” he revealed.

This moment made Williams realize how much he wanted to be a more integral part of his family.

“I really want to be there for my family. I really want see my little girl grow up. I want to be at all that competitions that she does. I want to be at our school days. I want to see all our school even reports. I want to do everything that a dad does,” Williams stated in the video.

He also thanked Carnival by saying he owed the cruise line everything.

“This company brought me and my wife together as performers, where we met, fell in love. We lived a great life. This company also brought us together to get married. This company brought us together to then bring a child into this world. This company gave me a house to call my own. I owe this company everything.”

Williams went on to say that he didn’t have a single negative thing to say about Carnival.

Williams has been a prominent and popular figure at Carnival Cruise Line for 13 years. He began his journey with the company as a singer before ascending to the role of Fleet Cruise Director, a position he held for the past nine months.

This role involved overseeing and mentoring cruise directors across the entire Carnival fleet.

I personally want to wish ‘The Flying Scotsman’ all the best. I had a chance to last see him on a Carnival Celebration cruise and it was a wonderful experience.