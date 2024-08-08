Carnival Cruise Ship Sailing Delayed Cruise Today

A Carnival cruise ship will depart later than originally scheduled today due to Tropical Storm Debby. The cruise line is giving $25 in onboard credit to each guest to cover their lunch.

Carnival Sunshine will still depart from Charleston today, but embarkation will be delayed by seven hours. This is due to the ship arriving later than scheduled due to Tropical Storm Debby.

The departure for Carnival Sunshine today is a five-night cruise to The Bahamas from Charleston. The cruise has one port stop in Nassau.

The port has cleared the cruise ship to return today. However, all guests who are on the ship will need to leave the cruise terminal and parking areas before today’s guests can arrive.

Carnival Cruise Line’s last update that they sent out last night about today’s cruise on Carnival Sunshine can be seen below:

“Good news! Carnival Sunshine is expected to dock in Charleston tomorrow afternoon. Given this delay, embarkation for you cruise must be revised. Please plan to arrive for check-in 7 hours later than your pre-selected terminal arrival appointment (for example, 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM appointment will become 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM).”

“All guests must be on board by 9:30 PM (ET). We will send you an email by 7:00 PM today with full details. Thanks for your patience and understanding.”

Carnival also stated that guests who arrive earlier than their newly schedule time will be asked to leave and return at the proper time.

Cruise Fever will have all updates if Carnival Cruise Line needs to make any more changes to today’s cruise on Carnival Sunshine. We will update this article with all changes.