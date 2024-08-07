I’ve Always Booked an Inside Cabin. Should I Upgrade to a Balcony? Is it Worth it?

When booking your next cruise, it’s inevitable that your mind will wander to the standard question, “where do I want my cabin to be located? Do I want an interior cabin or a balcony cabin?”

Some cruisers tend to pick the same deck each time or the same type of room. Others like to switch it up.

Personally, I love a standard balcony cabin on the same level as Guest Services.

Recently, a friend of mine asked my opinion of where she should book her cabin. She has always booked an inside cabin but is considering her very first balcony.

Let’s explore some pros and cons of this often discussed topic and help her to decide. Should she upgrade to a balcony from her usual inside cabin?

Pros

The Views

Arguably the main selling point for a balcony, the views will always be outstanding. There’s nothing quite like pulling up to a port while standing on your balcony. The gorgeous blue waters of Cozumel just “hit different” when cruising into the Puerta Maya Pier.

Balcony cabins are a MUST for some cruises. It’s practically a sin to not book a balcony cabin for an Alaskan cruise.

The views are tremendous and unparalleled. Many cruisers only make this trip once in their cruising career, so a balcony is required and suggested for the best views.

Provides Extra Space

When booking a balcony cabin, expect to have a bit more space in the main portion of the cabin. Oftentimes, the additional space isn’t a big difference but any additional room is welcome at sea. If you decide to upgrade to a specialty suite, expect even more space.

The balcony itself will provide additional room for you and your family to spread out. Each balcony includes patio furniture for maximum relaxation. (Hello, breakfast and a fresh cup of coffee each morning!)

There are a variety of styles and configurations available if a balcony is what you choose. Aft balcony cabins are very popular and have ample space. Cove balconies are situated on lower decks, allowing you to feel even closer to the gentle waves.

Natural Lighting

Choosing a cabin with a balcony allows natural lighting to flood your space. In turn, this can make your cabin feel larger and less “closed in”.

When going to sleep in the evening, leave your curtains open a bit. This will allow for light to gently wake you each morning, before having a fun-filled vacation day.

Or, if you prefer, keep the entire set of curtains open, so that the sun’s hot beams startle you awake each day. Who needs a wakeup call?

Cons

More Expensive

Possibly the largest deterrent for booking a balcony cabin, the expense can definitely add up.

Unfortunately, balcony cabins can cost a good bit more than an interior cabin. For some cruisers, this additional cost may not be justified, especially when there are shore excursions and activities to purchase.

Many people simply do not wish to pay the additional cost, since they only visit their cabin at a minimum throughout their trip.

Size and May Feel Claustrophobic

Let’s face it– interior cabins are just smaller than their balcony siblings! Some interior cabins’ living spaces are smaller AND they do not have the additional balcony space.

That could potentially spell disaster to a cruiser who easily becomes claustrophobic.

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers. On Carnival Cruise Line, most standard interior cabins are 185 square feet in size.

A standard balcony cabin is also 185 square feet in size, but it includes an additional 35 square feet of balcony space. Premium category balcony cabins sizes can increase. For example, the Premium Vista cabins have an additional 75 square feet of balcony space.

As with many things in life, inside cabins and balcony cabins both have their fair share of pros and cons. For many, the final choice will come down to price and for others, habit will take them to their usual.

If my friend has the extra cash in her budget, I wholeheartedly recommend that she go with a balcony cabin. Overall, I believe this to be a better choice and money well-spent.

If she doesn’t quite have the extra wiggle room in her budget, she should definitely grab the inside cabin. She will still be on the cruise ship and have the same experiences as other cruisers – just at a cheaper rate and with less views!