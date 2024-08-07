Princess Cruises Adds New WiFi Tier That’s Faster Than Ever

Princess Cruises is adding a new WiFi tier that is faster than ever that will launch on August 31, 2024.

The cruise line’s new MedallionNet Max will offer an even faster internet connection compared to what is currently offered. It will offer the highest quality and highest performance bandwidth available anywhere in the world which is typically Starlink.

MedallionNet Max will only be available to guests who purchase Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages. These packages make cruises on Princess more all-inclusive and include perks like drink packages, WiFi, and specialty dining.

Pricing for MedallionNet Classic will remain at $24.99 per day for a single device plan or $44.99 per day for multiple devices. There will be no change to the prices of this plan.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement about the cruise line’s new WiFi tier:

“Just like we did when we launched MedallionNet Classic almost seven years ago, Princess continues to ensure guests have access to highest performing connectivity available at industry leading value.”

“By including MedallionNet Max in our incredible bundles we are guaranteeing the best possible onboard experience with the best value anywhere in the world as our guests explore over 330 destinations via our world-class globally deployed fleet.”

Princess will preview this new WiFi tier when they host the first ever land/sea custom UGC competition. On August 7, 2024, eight gamers on Enchanted Princess will compete against 24 players on land.

Princess Cruises is the only cruise line that has adopted every source of bandwidth spanning the globally deployed fleet including LEO (Starlink), MEO, GEO satellite constellations as well as 5G terrestrial.