Carnival and Grand Turk Release New Guidelines for Access to the Cruise Port

Carnival Corporation and Grand Turk have released new guidelines for public access to the port when cruise ships are visiting. The changes were made to ensure that all cruise passengers have a safe and enjoyable experience at the port.

This new agreement between Carnival Corporation, The Turks & Caicos Islands Government, and the Grand Turk Cruise Center (GTCC) will help provide a safe and secure environment for all guests who are visiting the port.

The new policy promotes a family-friendly atmosphere and these new guidelines will also help maintain the popularity of Grand Turk with cruise guests, support local businesses and foster a welcoming and business-friendly environment for food, beverage, shore excursion, and retail partners.

This policy will be effective on Thursday, August 15, 2024 and applies to when cruise ships are in port:

During operating hours (when a cruise ship is in port), access to GTCC by the general public is only granted to individuals who obtain a one-day identification (ID) badge.

Access will be by the main entrance and will be free of charge.

Note: Cruise ship passengers will not have to receive an ID badge, it only applies to those who are staying on the island who want to access the port.

Visitors age 18 years and older can receive an ID badge at the main entrance to GTCC. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone guest show accesses the cruise port without an ID badge will be turned over to law enforcement.

Weapons and any threatening language or behavior will not be tolerated.

Visitors who are granted access to the port agree to not promote any businesses with sales and solicitation being prohibited.

Cruise lines and approved tour operators will be the only ones who can conduct business in the port.

Juan Fernandez, vice president of Carnival Corporation’s destination operations, gave the following statement:

“We greatly appreciate the collaborative spirit of partnership from government and cruise center leaders to provide an added layer of security at the Grand Turk Cruise Center facilities, while also allowing residents all opportunities to enjoy the beach, shopping and restaurants.”

The Honourable Charles Washington Misick, Premier of the Turks & Caicos Islands, added:

“The Government’s role is to ensure that those with access to the facilities at the Grand Turk Cruise Center – be they cruise passengers, tour operators, vendors, and visitors to the port – have an enjoyable experience. The Government is committed to working with Grand Turk Cruise Center to improve service delivery so that the destination remains competitive, whilst ensuring safety, and providing sustainable economic opportunities.”

Carnival Corporation has several cruise lines that visit Grand Turk including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.