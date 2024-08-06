Most Awarded Cruise Ship Ever Receiving Multi-Million Dollar Makeover in 2025

Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, the most award cruise ship ever, will receive over a $100 million dollar makeover in the spring of 2025.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Allure of the Seas will be the final Oasis class ship to be “Amplified”. The ship was originally scheduled to get these updates several years ago but the cruise shutdown postponed the renovation.

Allure of the Seas will be out of service from February 22, 2025 through April 11, 2025. While in dry dock, many new features will be added to the ship that are familiar to Royal Caribbean guests.

The ship will have over 35 dining and drink options, a new waterpark, new cabins, and a 10 story slide.

Here is a look at some of the features that will be added to Allure of the Seas next spring.

The Pesky Parrot, Royal Caribbean’s new Tiki Bar that opened to rave reviews on their newest ship Utopia of the Seas, will be added to Allure of the Seas. The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar will also be added to Allure.

A trio of waterslides, The Perfect Storm, will be added to the pool deck. The pool area will also be redesigned into a resort-style pool deck.

The Ultimate Abyss, a 10 story dry slide, will be added to the ship’s aft in the same location as other Oasis class ships.

Other additions to Allure of the Seas include Royal Escape Room, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, and Lime and Coconut.

The escape room will be themed “Apollo 18: Lunar Landing” where you’ll have to look or clues and solve complex puzzles to land Apollo 18 on the moon before time runs out.

Two Ultimate Panoramic Suites will be located above the ship’s bridge and offer 914 square feet of living space for up to four passengers each. The floor to ceiling windows will offer 200 degree panoramic views around the ship.

Jay Schneider, Chief Product Innovation Officer, Royal Caribbean International, gave the following statement:

“From the new Icon and Utopia of the Seas to now the more than $100 million transformation of Allure of the Seas, we’ve upped the ante threefold on the different ways vacationers can get away and make memories with Royal Caribbean.”

“Allure will be reimagined with the best of Royal Caribbean and what travelers love. Between new favorites, like the Pesky Parrot tiki bar, and experiences that unlock core memories time and time again, from an incredible pool deck to an unmatched combination of thrills and ways to chill, Allure will have even more of everything that makes it a standout favorite.”

The first cruise after the ship receives its renovation will be a four night cruise from Barcelona that visits Spain and France on April 11, 2025.

Allure of the Seas will spend the summer of 2025 offering week long cruises in the Mediterranean from Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome).

In the fall of 2025, Allure of the Seas will reposition to Port Everglades for six and eight night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.