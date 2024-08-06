NCL Expands Military Appreciation Program

Norwegian Cruise Line has expanded their military appreciation program to include the Canadian armed forces.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Norwegian’s Military Appreciation Program offers a 10% discount on all of the cruise line’s sailings. Beginning today, it has been expanded to include the Canadian armed forces.

It includes active Canadian service members, veterans and their dependents from the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Coast Guard.

Norwegian first launched their Military Appreciation Program in 2022 for active U.S. service members, veterans and retired military and their spouses.

Services members are validated through ID.me, a secure digital identity network that allows active and retired U.S. military members and Canadian armed forces to verify their identity once.

In the two years since NCL launched the program, more than 150,000 members of the military have booked a cruise with Norwegian.

David J. Herrera, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard and is the President of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“The NCL family is committed to supporting the military community, and it is an honor to expand the benefits of our Military Appreciation Program to our allies in Canada. It is a privilege to welcome men and women who have bravely served their countries, along with their families, on board our ships.”