Carnival Changes Cruises Due to Tropical Storm Debby

Update from Carnival for Carnival Paradise 08/06/2024: “The ship will be arriving later than planned. Please delay your terminal arrival appointment by two hours (for example, 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM appointment will become 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM). Guests who arrive earlier will be asked to return at their newly assigned time. All guests must be on board by 4:00 PM. The itinerary will be modified to visit Cozumel then Belize. Thank you for your understanding and see you soon.”

Original Article: Carnival Cruise Line has made a couple changes to cruises due to Tropical Storm Debby that is currently impacting Florida.

Carnival Paradise

The Port of Tampa is currently closed so Carnival Paradise was not able to return to the port this morning. Carnival Cruise Line is now planning on departing tomorrow on a five day cruise instead of the scheduled six day cruise to the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Cruise Line sent the following message to those booked on the August 5, 2024 cruise on Carnival Paradise:

“Dear Carnival Paradise Guests,

We hope those of you in areas impacted by Debby are safe.

This advisory requires your prompt review as we work to keep you informed about your cruise. As we communicated earlier, our plan is to operate your cruise as a 5-day voyage, departing tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Please check your email for all the details.

Thank you for your understanding and the crew will be standing by to make sure that you have the very very best of times and all the fun you deserve.”

Carnival Elation

Carnival Elation had its previous sailing cut short by a day and the current cruise left one day ahead of schedule.

Carnival wanted to get in and out of Jacksonville before the tropical storm impacted the port.

You can watch a short two minute video below from Meteorologist Amy Sweezey about how the tropical storm is impacting Carnival cruises.

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Cruise Line is also watching for any potential impacts to Charleston. Carnival Sunshine is due to return back to Charleston on August 8.

Carnivals’ Fleet Operation’s Center in Miami is closely monitoring the storm as it moves closer to South Carolina.

Carnival is asking guests who are booked on the upcoming cruise on Carnival Sunshine to watch their emails for any announcements with changes.

Carnival Cruise Line said that their number one priority is the safety of their passengers and crew members.