31 One-Of-A-Kind Cruises Royal Caribbean Is Offering in 2025

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and they are offering 31 unique cruises in 2025 on 12 of their cruise ships.

These 31 cruises differ from the traditional seven night cruises to the Caribbean or Europe and short cruises to The Bahamas. They are unique sailings that are only offered once by Royal Caribbean in 2025 and all of them start in one port and end in another (aka repositioning cruises).

The cruises depart from February through December 2025 and range from five to 17 nights in length.

Here is a list of the 31 unique sailings that Royal Caribbean will offer in 2025 listed by sailaway date.

February 10, 2025 – Allure of the Seas will sail a nine-night Transatlantic cruise from Miami, Florida to Barcelona, Spain.

April 7, 2025 – Brilliance of the Seas will sail a 14-night cruise from Miami to Barcelona. The ship visit ports in the Azores and Spain.

April 8, 2025 – Quantum of the Seas will embark on a three week cruise from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii. Port stops on the 21-day cruise include New Zealand, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia.

April 13, 2025 – Serenade of the Seas will sail a 16-night cruise through the Panama Canal that will depart from Fort Lauderdale and end in Los Angeles. Port stops on the cruise include Grand Cayman, Panama, Guatemala, and Mexico.

April 13, 2025 – Anthem of the Seas will sail a 12-night cruise from Singapore to Tokyo with port stops in Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

April 16, 2025 – Ovation of the Seas will depart on a five-night cruise from Singapore to Hong Kong with two stops in Vietnam.

April 19, 2025 – Radiance of the Seas will sail a 15-night cruise through the Panama Canal from Tampa to Los Angeles. The cruise will visit Grand Cayman, Colombia, Guatemala, and Mexico.

April 25, 2025 – Anthem of the Seas will offer a 15-night cruise from Tokyo to Seattle with several port stops in Japan.

April 27, 2025 – Odyssey of the Seas is sailing a 14-night Transatlantic cruise from Cape Liberty, New Jersey to Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy. The ship will stop in the Azores, Spain, and Italy before arriving in Rome.

April 28, 2025 – Independence of the Seas is sailing a two-week Transatlantic cruise from Miami to Southampton with port stops in the Azores, Bermuda, Portugal and Spain.

April 28, 2025 – Quantum of the Seas will offer an eight-night cruise from Hawaii to Vancouver. The cruise will include a few stops in Hawaii.

April 29, 2025 – Serenade of the Seas is sailing a short five-night cruise from Los Angeles to Vancouver.

April 30, 2025 – Explorer of the Seas will offer a 12-night cruise from Miami to Barcelona. The ship will visit the Azores and Spain.

May 3, 2025 – Voyager of the Seas is sailing a 13-night cruise from Port Canaveral to Barcelona.

May 4, 2025 – Radiance of the Seas will sail a short five-night cruise from Los Angeles to Vancouver.

August 22, 2025 – Brilliance of the Seas will offer an eight-night cruise from Barcelona to Southampton that visits Portugal and Spain.

August 30, 2025 – Brilliance of the Seas is sailing a 15-night cruise from Southampton to Boston with port stops in Scotland, Iceland, Greenland and Canada.

September 14, 2025 – Serenade of the Seas will offer a short five-night cruise from Vancouver to San Diego.

September 19, 2025 – Serenade of the Seas is sailing a 13-night cruise through the Panama Canal from San Diego to Miami.

September 26, 2025 – Radiance of the Seas will offer an eight-night cruise from Vancouver to San Diego with a few stops in California.

October 4, 2025 – Anthem of the Seas is sailing a nine-night cruise from Vancouver to Hawaii.

October 4, 2025 – Radiance of the Seas will offer a 16-night cruise through the Panama Canal and stop in Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Grand Cayman.

October 9, 2025 – Ovation of the Seas is sailing a 11-night cruise from Tokyo to Singapore with stops in Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong and South Korea.

October 13, 2025 – Anthem of the Seas will offer a 17-night cruise from Hawaii to Sydney, Australia. This two and a half week cruise will visit Tahiti, French Polynesia and New Zealand.

October 22, 2025 – Odyssey of the Seas is sailing a 14-night cruise from Rome, Italy to Cape Liberty, New Jersey. The ship will stop in Italy, Spain and the Azores.

October 26, 2025 – Allure of the Seas will offer a 13-night cruise from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale.

October 31, 2025 – Jewel of the Seas is sailing an eight-night cruise from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The ship will visit ports in the Southern Caribbean.

November 2, 2025 – Brilliance of the Seas will offer a seven-night cruise from Boston to San Juan. The ship will stop in Bermuda and ports in the Caribbean.

November 3, 2025 – Voyager of the Seas is sailing a 14-night cruise from Rome to Dubai with port stops in Greece and Jordan.

November 17, 2025 – Voyager of the Seas will offer a 14-night cruise from Dubai to Singapore with port stops in Oman, Mumbai, India, Thailand and Malaysia.

December 1, 2025 – Voyager of the Seas is sailing a 12-night cruise from Singapore to Brisbane with port stops in Bali and Australia.