Royal Caribbean Expands Pre-Cruise Testing to More Cruises

Last week, Royal Caribbean added a new pre-cruise testing requirement for all guests who are two years and older that are sailing on cruises five nights and longer.

This meant that all guests would have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result that was taken no more than three days before the cruise to board the ship. Now, the cruise line is expanding this testing protocol to more cruises.

Starting with Royal Caribbean cruises that depart August 12, this pre-cruise testing requirement will apply to all cruises that depart from U.S. ports regardless of length. This will stay in effect through the end of August and is subject to change including extension.

Royal Caribbean said that they made this change due to the increase in the Delta variant in local communities.

The pre-cruise test is required for all vaccinated and unvaccinated guest two years and older.