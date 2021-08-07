Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Expands Pre-Cruise Testing to More Cruises

Royal Caribbean Expands Pre-Cruise Testing to More Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Last week, Royal Caribbean added a new pre-cruise testing requirement for all guests who are two years and older that are sailing on cruises five nights and longer.

This meant that all guests would have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result that was taken no more than three days before the cruise to board the ship. Now, the cruise line is expanding this testing protocol to more cruises.

Starting with Royal Caribbean cruises that depart August 12, this pre-cruise testing requirement will apply to all cruises that depart from U.S. ports regardless of length. This will stay in effect through the end of August and is subject to change including extension.

Royal Caribbean said that they made this change due to the increase in the Delta variant in local communities.

The pre-cruise test is required for all vaccinated and unvaccinated guest two years and older.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
