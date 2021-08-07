Norwegian Cruise Line Adding Starbucks to All Cruise Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced plans to add a Starbucks to all 17 cruise ships and they will be the first cruise line to have it on every ship in their fleet.



Every Norwegian cruise ship will be offering Starbucks coffee by the end of next year. Through the extended partnership, licensed stores and “We Proudly Serve” cafes will be available across all Norwegian ships. NCL passengers will enjoy the same favorite hot and cold handcrafted beverages, seasonal blends, and sweet and savory food items as they do at their neighborhood store.

On select cruise ships where a licensed store is available, guests will also have access to the popular retail products and benefits of the Starbucks Rewards program while at sea. Starbucks handcrafted espresso beverages will also be available at all main dining room and specialty restaurants, with select ships offering self-pour coffee stations at Garden Café, the three-meal buffet.

“We are proud to announce our extended partnership offering the most robust Starbucks experience at sea for our guests just days before we restart our operations in Seattle, Starbucks’ hometown,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our teams both share a similar passion for providing meaningful experiences and opportunities for people to connect, and together we are delivering on that commitment.”

Norwegian Cruise Line first added licensed Starbucks store on Norwegian Bliss in 2018. NCL later added it on the ships Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Getaway, and Norwegian Encore. Norwegian Sky was the first ship in the industry to pour Starbucks’ Nitro Brew.

Additional cruise ships that will receive one of the licensed Starbucks stores include Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Pearl, and Norwegian Escape.

“Starbucks is proud to bring customers their favorite coffee experiences as they begin to reconnect, travel and socialize together,” said Mark Ring, senior vice president, U.S Licensed Stores and Latin America, Starbucks. “Bringing Starbucks menu to Norwegian Cruise Line provides a distinctive and premium experience for all travelers.”

Later this year, guests will be able to enjoy Starbucks on Harvest Caye, the Company’s private resort area in Belize, and on the Company’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, guests will be able to cool off with the ever popular Starbucks’ Cold Brew.