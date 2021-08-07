World’s Newest Cruise Line Sails First Cruise

The world’s newest cruise line, Atlas Ocean Voyages, has departed on the maiden voyage on their first luxury cruise ship World Navigator.



Designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers, World Navigator brings guests on all-inclusive, luxury cruises to remote and captivating destinations around the world and serves up regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, unlimited drinks/specialty coffes, and a choice of a complimentary excursion at every port the ship visits.

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ All Inclusive All the Way promise also includes complimentary round-trip air travel and ground transfers for a complete and seamless luxe-adventure voyage. As one of the most anticipated new cruise ships of the year, World Navigator is Atlas’ first newly constructed small ship, appointed in retro-chic elegance, for an immersive and personalized travel experience.

World Navigator is sailing seven to 12 night Egypt and Greek Isles voyages for her inaugural summer 2021 season and reposition via the Mediterranean, Caribbean and South America to sail nine and 12 night expeditions in Antarctica.

“We are happy to welcome Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Navigator into service,” said Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest Holding, parent company of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “For more than 25 years, Mystic has grown from a single river boat, offering daytours on the Douro River, to building and operating more than 60 river, ocean and expedition ships, which deliver authentic cultural experiences around the world. Atlas Ocean Voyages is the latest Mystic brand and embodies the company’s evolution of superior service, unforgettable experiences and luxuriously designed ships.”

World Navigator has a total of 98 suites and cabins that range from 183 sq. ft. to 466 sq. ft. The ship will begin offering suites for solo cruisers next spring.

Offering one of the industry’s highest space-to-guest, World Navigator is newly constructed with the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art, elegant design. All staff and crew are trained in and observe stringent health protocols, and guests participate in health screenings prior to boarding and during the voyage.

“We are proud to launch World Navigator and inaugurate Atlas’ distinctive luxe-adventure cruising for discerning, fun-seeking travelers,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas is the industry’s first new luxury brand in more than twenty years and World Navigator is designed to bring today’s luxury travelers on genuine, cultural experiences and adventures to remote and fascinating destinations around the world. On board, guests can enjoy elegant accommodations, entertainment, dining options, and amenities usually found on larger ships.”

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. At 9,930 GRTs, the ship fosters a refined and convivial ambience and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by sister-ships World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.