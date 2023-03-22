Sponsored Links
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Announces Changes to Sky Pad

Royal Caribbean Announces Changes to Sky Pad

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has announced programming changes to the Sky Pad that is found on the top deck on several of their cruise ships.

Starting next week on March 31, 2023, Royal Caribbean is changing the activities that will take place in the Sky Pad.

Sky Pad is currently a yellow sphere located on the sports deck on four different Royal Caribbean cruise ships. Inside them are bungee trampolines where cruise passengers have the option to put on virtual reality headsets.

Cruise passengers using the Sky Pad on Odyssey of the Seas. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever
The cruise line has announced that they will retire the bungee Virtual Reality experience in the Sky Pad and replace it with new activities.

Sky Pad at night on Odyssey of the Seas. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Royal Caribbean sent an email out to travel advisors informing them of this change but did not specify what activities will take the place of the bungee VR experience.

The cruise line did state that all activities hosted in the Sky Pad will continue to be complimentary.

Sky Pad is currently on the following Royal Caribbean cruise ships: Mariner of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas, and Odyssey of the Seas.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
