AmaWaterways Kicks Off 2023 River Cruises in Europe

AmaWaterways, a family-owned luxury river cruise line, kicked off their 2023 European season with 19 river ships now sailing on rivers across Europe.



In 2023, AmaWaterways will have five ships sailing on rivers in France, five ships on the Tulip Time cruises itineraries, and ten on the Rhine, Main, Moselle, Danube and Douro rivers.

“Our Cruise Managers add that extra sparkle to our guests’ vacations and being able to start off the 2023 European season with an in-person gathering was very special,” said Karst. “We are seeing strong demand for 2023 travel and are receiving many last-minute reservations for all dates, including this summer. Traveling with the whole family creates special memories that last a lifetime and July and August departures are exquisite months to travel, when everyone is free and able to enjoy our included hiking and biking tours, wine tastings and wonderful culinary experiences.”

AmaWaterways was the first cruise line to offer complimentary bicycles on each ship and a complimentary onboard Wellness Program. This year, they will be the first river cruise line to have a full-sized pickleball court on the Sun Deck of AmaMagna.

Highlights of AmaWaterways’ 2023 River Cruises in Europe

Sponsored Links



Immersive Experiences in France

With continued demand for immersive travel experiences, AmaWaterways offers a variety of unforgettable and enriching activities that connect travelers to France’s rich history, culture, food, wine and people. Travelers can look forward to specially curated excursions in 2023, such as exclusive wine festivals, truffle treasure hunts and captivating city tours throughout France’s most sought-after regions.

Since many of AmaWaterways’ France sailings depart on Thursdays, travelers can easily reserve combination cruises, visiting up to three different rivers during one journey, extending their adventures while exploring different regions and historical landmarks and saving 10% on consecutive cruises.

The All-New Seven River Journeys

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

This year, AmaWaterways is officially debuting its history-making Seven River Journeys, taking guests through 14 countries over 45 days, the longest and most epic river cruise to date.

With three dates to choose from, each itinerary will include unique experiences, exceptional amenities, seamless transfers between ships, complimentary laundry and portage, all onboard gratuities, and more than 130 complimentary shore excursions.

Extended Season on the Douro River

AmaWaterways has extended its 2023 Portugal river cruising season, with 14 additional round-trip Porto sailings onboard AmaDouro. With cruises available now through the end of December, guests have the opportunity to experience the joys of this popular destination in the early winter season with temperate weather, fewer crowds and charming Christmas Markets, complemented by stunning landscapes and delectable food and wine-tasting experiences.

Majestic New Itineraries

Due to an increased demand for immersive cultural experiences, AmaWaterways has added new Celebration of Classical Music: The Danube cruises to its roster of itineraries for 2023. This seven-night cruise sails through Austria, Hungary and Slovakia to the music of Mozart, Strauss and other iconic musicians giving guests once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to embrace the rich history of classical music and legendary composers in the region.

Classical music enthusiasts can select one of seven departures cruising between Vienna and Budapest and explore the birthplaces of famous musicians, world-renowned opera houses and experience live performances in beautiful places.

Sponsored Links



In 2023, AmaWaterways is offering travelers short on time a new opportunity to explore the Danube with its five-night Majestic Capitals of the Danube itinerary. Guests will explore three of Europe’s most spectacular capital cities – Budapest, Hungary; Bratislava, Slovakia; and Vienna, Austria – with a choice of included daily excursions such as hilltop hikes, bike tours, and tastings of local delights.

These cruises take place throughout April, May and December aboard the stunning AmaLea, AmaViola and the one-of-a-kind AmaMagna featuring ultra-spacious accommodations, four restaurants, and more.

AmaWaterways has a fleet of 28 river ships that sail on the Danube, Douro, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Saône, Seine, Garonne and Dordogne Rivers, and Dutch and Belgian Waterways; Southeast Asia’s Mekong River; Africa’s Chobe River; Egypt’s Nile River and Colombia’s Magdalena River (2024).

They average 150 passengers per ship providing a more intimate experience to other river cruises.