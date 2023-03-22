Carnival Cruise Line Adds a 25th Ship to Their Fleet

86 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line added the 25th cruise ship to their fleet today when Carnival Venezia was handed over to the cruise line.

Carnival Venezia was officially transferred over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. The cruise ship will sail year-round from New York City under the Carnival brand starting this June.

“We are so pleased to welcome Carnival Venezia to the fleet, which following a dry dock, will debut as our first ‘Fun Italian Style’ ship this May,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “A big thank you to everyone from our sister line Costa and all those within the Carnival family who will work to add the Carnival touches to this ship over the next two months.”

Sponsored Links



The cruise ship will depart on a 15-day transatlantic Carnival Journeys sailing from Barcelona, Spain on May 29, 2023. The vessel will begin year-round cruising from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 15, 2023.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

A wide range of cruises are available, with 10 different voyage durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Venezia

The cruise ship is themed after the city of Venice and the main atrium is modeled after Piazza San Marco.

Carnival Venezia will introduce many new food and beverage offerings to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet where guests can indulge in the flavors of Italy, including La Strada Grill with classic Italian street food, a Mexitalian fusion restaurant Tomodoro, a similar-to-Alchemy-Bar Amari, and Frizzante, serving authentic Italian coffees and biscotti.

The cruise ship will also feature new Italian-inspired entertainment spaces, such as the Gondola Lounge, designed with the famous Venetian canals in mind, and the Carnevale Bar & Lounge, celebrating the elegance of Venetian masquerades during Carnevale, as well as new activities like the Italian Street Party where Little Italy meets Lido, the Captain’s Venetian Toast, and Italian-inspired youth programming for kids and teens.

Carnival Venezia will be home to many of the activities and experiences guests enjoy aboard other Carnival cruise ships as well, including Carnival Waterworks, Piano Bar 88, Heroes Tribute Lounge, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki, Guy’s Burger Joint, Cloud 9 Salon & Spa, the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, and Dr. Seuss Bookville.

Carnival Venezia is the second of three Costa cruise ships that are being transferred over to Carnival Cruise Line. Carnival Luminosa was the first ship transferred over and joined the Carnival fleet this past November.

Carnival Firenze will begin sailing with Carnival next year and homeport in Long Beach, California.