Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsRitz-Carlton's Next New Ship Reaches Construction Milestone

Ritz-Carlton’s Next New Ship Reaches Construction Milestone

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s next new ship, Ilma, reached a construction milestone this week with the keel laying at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The keel laying marks the official start of construction of a new cruise ship as the blocks of the vessel begin to come together.  The cruise line’s second yacht, Ilma, is scheduled to enter service in 2024. Ilma means “water” in Maltese.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Photo credit to Chantiers de l’Atlantique / Bernard Biger

“We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone and to partner with Chantiers de l’Atlantique on the construction of Ilma,” commented Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “As we expand our fleet, we look forward to continuing to create unique experiences that celebrate the yachting lifestyle and are transforming the luxury cruising category.”

Sponsored Links

Ilma will have one the highest space and staff-to-guest ratios among all luxury cruise ships. The ship will accommodate 456 guests in 228 suites.

The onboard experience will reflect the sublime comfort and legendary service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is recognized. It will be the first yacht in the collection to utilize liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a fuel source – further positioning The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection as an innovator with the industry.

Reservations for cruises on Ilma are now open for bookings.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsRitz-Carlton's Next New Ship Reaches Construction Milestone
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Adds a 25th Ship to Their Fleet
Next article
5 Future Cruise Ships You’ll Want to Sail On

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,246FollowersFollow
8,542FollowersFollow
61,600SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share