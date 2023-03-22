5 Future Cruise Ships You’ll Want to Sail On

143 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Cruise vacations continue to grow in popularity due to the outstanding value that they offer. Over the next few years, cruise lines have incredible new cruise ships coming out that you should know about.

Here are five future cruise ships that you should take a cruise on.

Sun Princess

Sun Princess is the first of two new Sphere class cruise ships from Princess Cruises. Sun Princess will debut in early 2024 and will be the largest ship in the cruise line’s fleet at 175,000 gross tons.

A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to visit Sun Princess at the shipyard to get a first hand look at the construction of this new vessel. After my three hour visit, I am more excited than ever for the newest Love Boat. You can read my article on the seven things I’m most excited about this ship here.

From the Dome to Princess Arena to the Sphere, Sun Princess will be unlike any other Princess cruise ship that is currently sailing.

Sun Princess will debut in February 2024 and sail a season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for the winter Caribbean season. View Cruises offered on Sun Princess

Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is the first of a new class of ships from the world’s largest cruise line. The cruise ship will be the largest ever built at over 250,000 gross tons and is promising to redefine family vacations for years to come.

While the cruise ship will be similar to the Oasis class with a Central Park in the middle and a split aft, it will be an experience unlike any other and a class of its own.

Water is the theme of the ship and it will have the largest cruise ship swimming pool as well as an insane waterpark with six water slides on the top deck.

There will be over 40 dining and beverage options and you’ll have the choice of over 20 stateroom types. For families, new family staterooms will be located in a new family neighborhood.

Entertainment will be raised to a new level with the AquaDome located on the top part of the front of the ship.

If there was one future cruise ship that you should sail on, Icon of the Seas should be the one.

Icon of the Seas will debut in January 2024 and homeport in Miami, Florida. From Miami, the cruise ship will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with all sailings visiting the cruise line’s highly popular private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay. View Cruises Offered on Icon of the Seas

Disney’s 200,000 Gross Ton Ship

Several months ago, Disney Cruise Line announced that they had purchased the unfinished Global Dream after the parent company of the cruise ship went bankrupt. Global Dream is a massive 200,000 gross ton cruise ship with 2,500 cabins.

The cruise ship was 70% completed when Disney bought it and they will finish the vessel in the Disney way.

What do we know about this huge new cruise ship for Disney Cruise Line? Well, unfortunately not much right now. We do know that it will be based outside the U.S. and considering the incredible ships that Disney builds, this one is promising to be one that you will want to take a cruise on.

It will be well worth the flight overseas to sail on this ship.

MSC World America

MSC Cruises is building the largest cruise terminal in the country in Miami. The terminal is needed so MSC World America can homeport at PortMiami.

This 205,000 gross ton ship will be the largest cruise ship outside of Royal Caribbean to sail from a U.S. port. It will offer a futurist cruise experience with unique dining experiences and unforgettable onboard entertainment.

The cruise ship will have the tallest and longest slide at sea that will take you from the top deck down to the split aft second.

While MSC Cruises is a European cruise line, MSC World America will be specifically tailored to appeal to guests from North America.

MSC World America is currently scheduled to debut in the summer of 2025. The cruise line has yet to announce specific itineraries for the ship but it will sail to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. The cruise ship will also likely visit the cruise line’s marine reserve in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay.

Explora I

Explora I is the first cruise ship for the new cruise line, Explora Journeys. Explora Journeys is transforming luxury cruises by inspiring you to travel further, immerse deeper, and linger a little longer.

Explora I will offer an all-inclusive cruise vacation that includes WiFi, unlimited drinks, nine dining options, and thermal suite access. Gratuities are also included in cruise fares.

The luxury cruise ship will have a guest-to-crew ratio of 1.25 to 1. Every cabin on the ship will be a suite and be at least 375 sq. ft. in size.

Explora I will debut on July 17, 2023 and spend a season sailing in Europe before heading to New York City in the fall. The cruise ship will then head to Miami for the winter season.

The cruise ship will sail everywhere from Europe, to the Caribbean, to South America, to Hawaii, to Alaska the first year in service. View Prices on Cruises on Explora I