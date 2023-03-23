Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival's New Cruises Include Two Days in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Carnival’s New Cruises Include Two Days in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line 2nd Italian ship, Carnival Firenze, will offer 15 different itineraries from Long Beach, California when the cruise ship joins the fleet in 2024.  These newly announced cruises are now open for bookings and some sailings will spend two days in Cabo.

Carnival Firenze will be the third and final ship to transfer over from sister Costa Cruises.  Carnival Firenze will offer Italian style cruises but with the Fun Ship flare that Carnival cruisers love so much.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sponsored Links

“Carnival Firenze is named after the spectacular city of Florence, Italy. She was designed to evoke the same charm and beauty found in Florence and she’ll also pack in plenty of Carnival fun, which will be brought to life by the friendly and dedicated team members that make cruises across our fleet memorable,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This truly stunning ship will serve as a great new cruise vacation option from Long Beach, joining Carnival Panorama and Radiance, and offering a range of sailing lengths to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera.”

Carnival Firenze will homeport in Long Beach, California from May 2024 through April 2025.

There will be 15 different itinerary options on the cruise ship that will range from three to seven days long.

Here are a few of the options that are now available to book.

The first cruise will be a five night sailing that departs on May 2, 2024 and visits Cabo and Ensenada, Mexico.

For those wanting a bit of a longer cruise, six day cruises will visit the same ports but spend two days in Cabo San Lucas.

For the week long sailings, the cruise ship will visit Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Cabo.

Carnival Firenze will be the second cruise ship to showcase all-new Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences, which will debut with the May 2023 arrival of Carnival Venezia.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival's New Cruises Include Two Days in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Previous article
5 Future Cruise Ships You’ll Want to Sail On
Next article
What Cruise Lines Have the Most Balcony Cabin Space? (Listed by Sq. Ft.)

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,248FollowersFollow
8,542FollowersFollow
61,600SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share