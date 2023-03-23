Carnival’s New Cruises Include Two Days in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Carnival Cruise Line 2nd Italian ship, Carnival Firenze, will offer 15 different itineraries from Long Beach, California when the cruise ship joins the fleet in 2024. These newly announced cruises are now open for bookings and some sailings will spend two days in Cabo.



Carnival Firenze will be the third and final ship to transfer over from sister Costa Cruises. Carnival Firenze will offer Italian style cruises but with the Fun Ship flare that Carnival cruisers love so much.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sponsored Links



“Carnival Firenze is named after the spectacular city of Florence, Italy. She was designed to evoke the same charm and beauty found in Florence and she’ll also pack in plenty of Carnival fun, which will be brought to life by the friendly and dedicated team members that make cruises across our fleet memorable,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This truly stunning ship will serve as a great new cruise vacation option from Long Beach, joining Carnival Panorama and Radiance, and offering a range of sailing lengths to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera.”

Carnival Firenze will homeport in Long Beach, California from May 2024 through April 2025.

There will be 15 different itinerary options on the cruise ship that will range from three to seven days long.

Here are a few of the options that are now available to book.

The first cruise will be a five night sailing that departs on May 2, 2024 and visits Cabo and Ensenada, Mexico.

For those wanting a bit of a longer cruise, six day cruises will visit the same ports but spend two days in Cabo San Lucas.

For the week long sailings, the cruise ship will visit Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Cabo.

Carnival Firenze will be the second cruise ship to showcase all-new Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences, which will debut with the May 2023 arrival of Carnival Venezia.