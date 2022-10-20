Cruise News Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in...

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
553 Shares
Share553
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons.

Icon of the Seas will sail week long cruises to the Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Cruises on this new cruise ship open for bookings on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. However, Crown & Anchor loyalty members can look out for special access on Monday, October 24.

Icon of the Seas will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.

Perched at the top of Icon of the Seas, the new AquaDome is a transformational neighborhood. In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant hot spot, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater.

Sponsored Links

Royal Caribbean has raised the bar even further with each of its signature neighborhoods: A grander Royal Promenade features its first floor-to-ceiling ocean views, plus more than 15 restaurants, cafes, bars and lounges; a more lush and livelier Central Park has more ways to dine and be entertained; and the largest Suite Neighborhood is three decks of luxury, offering a multilevel suite sun deck – The Grove – that has a private pool, whirlpool and dining, and a two-story Coastal Kitchen.

Central Park, one of Royal Caribbean’s most-loved experiences, is more lush and livelier than ever on Icon of the Seas. The open-air neighborhood with thousands of real plants welcomes vacationers to enjoy new and more ways to dine and be entertained with live music.

More returning favorites include experiences like new takes on mini golf at Lost Dunes, rock climbing at Adrenaline Peak, and Absolute Zero, Royal Caribbean’s largest ice arena, and dining venues such as Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on the Royal Promenade and the Asian-inspired Izumi in Central Park.

Royal Caribbean begins to spotlight what’s in store with the first look at eight neighborhoods that come alive day and night, including five brand-new adventures and three bold, returning favorites. Each one is a destination in and of itself filled with an array of experiences, live entertainment and ways to grab a bite and a drink, so that everyone can make memories their way every day.

A neighborhood made for young families, Surfside is where adults and kids ages six and under can stay and play all day on Icon of the Seas. There are three water experiences, including a pool for the grownups, and steps away are dining options, a bar, the signature carousel, an arcade, Adventure Ocean, and Social020 for teens.

Royal Bay Pool in the new Chill Island neighborhood on Icon of the Seas is the largest pool at sea. Vacationers can enjoy island time all the time and take a dip in one of the seven pools on board, which also features whirlpools, in-water loungers and breathtaking views.

Surfside, the neighborhood made for young families on Icon of the Seas, is where adults and kids ages six and under can stay and play all day. Grownups can enjoy ocean views at the new Water’s Edge pool, as they keep an eye on the kids at Baby Bay and Splashaway Bay.

Adventurers on Icon of the Seas are in for the ultimate thrill at the largest waterpark at sea, Category 6. Thrill Island’s six record-breaking slides reach new heights: Pressure Drop, the industry’s first open free-fall slide; Frightening Bolt, the tallest drop slide at sea; Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft slides with four riders per raft; and Storm Chasers, cruising’s first mat-racing duo.

With 28 ways to stay, even the rooms are thoughtfully designed for every type of vacationer. It’s come one, come all with more choices, ocean views and room. There are new layouts made for families of three, four, five and more, like the Family Infinite Balcony and Surfside Family Suite – with kids alcoves tucked away from the adults – and the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, complete with its own white picket fence and mailbox.

When it comes to views, among the best are from the brand’s first Sunset Corner Suites and Panoramic Ocean Views in AquaDome.

The Panoramic Ocean View suites and rooms on Icon of the Seas are among the best seats in the house. Vacationers can unwind at their home away from home with stunning perspectives of the sea, sky and destinations, thanks to wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Icon of the Seas will sail week long Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in...
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Unveils New Cruise Ship Icon of the Seas Tomorrow

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Unveils New Cruise Ship Icon of the Seas Tomorrow

Ben Souza -
Update: Renderings and info on Icon of the Seas can be seen here. Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise line, is building a new class...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Terminal Will Be the World’s Greenest

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is opening up a brand new cruise terminal next month when an Oasis class ship, Allure of the Seas, sails out of...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on Cruises, Start at $99 Per Person

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on cruises that runs from October 5-6, 2022 and has sailings on their cruise ships as...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,967FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Unveils New Cruise Ship Icon of the Seas Tomorrow

Ben Souza -
Update: Renderings and info on Icon of the Seas can be seen here. Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise line, is building a new class...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Terminal Will Be the World’s Greenest

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is opening up a brand new cruise terminal next month when an Oasis class ship, Allure of the Seas, sails out of...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on Cruises, Start at $99 Per Person

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on cruises that runs from October 5-6, 2022 and has sailings on their cruise ships as...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Construction Update on Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has released a new video showing a construction update on their next new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the...

Royal Caribbean Unveils New Cruise Ship Icon of the Seas Tomorrow

Ben Souza -
Update: Renderings and info on Icon of the Seas can be seen here. Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise line, is building a new class...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
553 Shares
Share553
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share