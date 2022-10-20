Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

553 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons.



Icon of the Seas will sail week long cruises to the Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Cruises on this new cruise ship open for bookings on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. However, Crown & Anchor loyalty members can look out for special access on Monday, October 24.



Icon of the Seas will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.

Royal Caribbean has raised the bar even further with each of its signature neighborhoods: A grander Royal Promenade features its first floor-to-ceiling ocean views, plus more than 15 restaurants, cafes, bars and lounges; a more lush and livelier Central Park has more ways to dine and be entertained; and the largest Suite Neighborhood is three decks of luxury, offering a multilevel suite sun deck – The Grove – that has a private pool, whirlpool and dining, and a two-story Coastal Kitchen.

More returning favorites include experiences like new takes on mini golf at Lost Dunes, rock climbing at Adrenaline Peak, and Absolute Zero, Royal Caribbean’s largest ice arena, and dining venues such as Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on the Royal Promenade and the Asian-inspired Izumi in Central Park.

Royal Caribbean begins to spotlight what’s in store with the first look at eight neighborhoods that come alive day and night, including five brand-new adventures and three bold, returning favorites. Each one is a destination in and of itself filled with an array of experiences, live entertainment and ways to grab a bite and a drink, so that everyone can make memories their way every day.

With 28 ways to stay, even the rooms are thoughtfully designed for every type of vacationer. It’s come one, come all with more choices, ocean views and room. There are new layouts made for families of three, four, five and more, like the Family Infinite Balcony and Surfside Family Suite – with kids alcoves tucked away from the adults – and the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, complete with its own white picket fence and mailbox.

When it comes to views, among the best are from the brand’s first Sunset Corner Suites and Panoramic Ocean Views in AquaDome.

Icon of the Seas will sail week long Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.