Royal Caribbean Unveils New Cruise Ship Icon of the Seas Tomorrow

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, is building a new class of cruise ships and will unveil the first one, Icon of the Seas, tomorrow.



Icon of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s first LNG powered cruise ship and is scheduled to debut in 2023. The cruise ship is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shpipyard in Finland.

The ship is expected to be approximately 200,000 gross tons in size, making it one of the top three largest class of cruise ships in the world. So what do we know about Icon of the Seas?

Royal Caribbean has been quiet so far about exact details on the ship. This includes ship features, entertainment, cabins, itineraries etc. However, Royal Caribbean is finally unveiling Icon of the Seas tomorrow, October 20, 2022.

Cruise Fever will have all the details on the most anticipated new ship of 2023 when they are announced in the morning.