Princess Cruises Latest Cruise Line to Lift All COVID Protocols

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Princess Cruises is the latest cruise line to lift all COVID protocols on their cruise ships.

Starting with sailings on Princess cruise ships on October 21, 2022, all COVID protocols will be lifted for most cruises.

Princess Cruises will no longer have any vaccination or testing requirements for the majority of their voyages.

Princess Cruises sent out an email earlier today to travel agents with this news. This applies to itineraries to all destinations except where government regulations may vary like Australia and on a few enhanced guidelines cruises that have their own vaccination and testing requirements.

Princess Cruises last updated their protocols at the end of September when they opened up most of their cruises to everyone with unvaccinated passengers requiring a negative test.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
