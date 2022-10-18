Carnival Cruise Ships Hosting Special Activities for Halloween

Carnival Cruise Line will host special Halloween themed activities on all of their cruise ships this month.

Carnival Cruise Line is making sure guests have a spooky experience on their October sailings. Until October 31, Carnival Cruise Line’s ships will offer a range of “Frightfully Fun” activities, including costume contests, trick or treating and other popular activities for all ages. A a full list of activities onboard can be seen below:

Halloween Deck Party

Halloween Costume Contest

Patch’s Pumpkin Hunt

Patch’s Halloween Deck Party

Pumpkin Carving Competition

Frightfully Fun Dance Class

Guess That Frightfully Fun Song

Themed Trivia

Themed Bingo

Themed Casino Events

Themed Photo Opportunities

Themed Youth Activities

Ship Decorations

Each cruise ship’s atrium lobbies will feature Patch the Pumpkin Pirate with festive decor and live music. The crew will also invite guests to join them on the deck to enjoy dancing and music in costume.