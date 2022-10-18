Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ships Hosting Special Activities for Halloween

Carnival Cruise Ships Hosting Special Activities for Halloween

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line will host special Halloween themed activities on all of their cruise ships this month.

Carnival Cruise Line is making sure guests have a spooky experience on their October sailings. Until October 31, Carnival Cruise Line’s ships will offer a range of “Frightfully Fun” activities, including costume contests, trick or treating and other popular activities for all ages. A a full list of activities onboard can be seen below:

Halloween Deck Party
Halloween Costume Contest
Patch’s Pumpkin Hunt
Patch’s Halloween Deck Party
Pumpkin Carving Competition
Frightfully Fun Dance Class
Guess That Frightfully Fun Song
Themed Trivia
Themed Bingo
Themed Casino Events
Themed Photo Opportunities
Themed Youth Activities
Ship Decorations

Each cruise ship’s atrium lobbies will feature Patch the Pumpkin Pirate with festive decor and live music. The crew will also invite guests to join them on the deck to enjoy dancing and music in costume.

Ben Souza
