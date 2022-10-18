Cruise News Azamara Cruise Ships Returning to Venice Next Year

Azamara Cruise Ships Returning to Venice Next Year

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Azamara, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is returning to Venice, Italy in 2023 with their four cruise ships visiting the city 32 times.

The cruise line’s return to Venice, beginning April 3, 2023, is part of Azamara Journey’s 12-Night The Best of The Med Voyage. Starting next spring, Azamara’s four-ship fleet will access the Venetian Lagoon ports of Chioggia and Fusina, allowing guests a more seamless opportunity to marvel at gondolas, stroll the cobblestone streets, and explore Venice with ease.

“Thanks to our longstanding relationship with the local officials and port authorities of Venice, we’re thrilled to not only bring our guests back to this historic canal city, but also to allow them to discover the wonders of neighboring towns such as Chioggia, which only smaller ships can visit,” said Mike Pawlus, Azamara’s Director of Strategic Itinerary & Destination Planning. “We look forward to once again immersing our guests in the rich local culture and amazing historical sites that the destination has to offer.”

In addition to gaining easy access to the heart of Venice, Azamara’s continued pursuit of hidden gems brings guests the unique opportunity to explore Chioggia, which has recently experienced a rise in tourism thanks to the flourishing of bacari, bars serving wine and finger food along the central canal, Riva Vena. Travelers can enjoy the city’s charming canals, historic churches, beautiful sandy beach, and undiscovered scenery.

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style cruise ships, Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations.

Ben Souza
Azamara Cruise Ships Returning to Venice Next Year
Cruise News

World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage

Ben Souza -
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world's newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship,...
Read more
Cruise News

Costa Toscana Will Offer Cruises in the Middle East This Winter

Ben Souza -
Costa Toscana, the newest cruise ship from Costa Cruises, will sail to United Arab Emirates and Oman for the 2022-2023 winter season. Costa Toscana's new...
Read more
Cruise News

Azamara’s Fleet of 4 Cruise Ships Meet Up for the First Time

Ben Souza -
For the first time, Azamara's entire fleet of four cruise ships were all together at once when the vessels met up in Koper, Slovenia. Azamara's...
Read more

Princess Cruises Latest Cruise Line to Lift All COVID Protocols

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is the latest cruise line to lift all COVID protocols on their cruise ships. Starting with sailings on Princess cruise ships on October...

Carnival Cruise Ships Hosting Special Activities for Halloween

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will host special Halloween themed activities on all of their cruise ships this month. Carnival Cruise Line is making sure guests have...
