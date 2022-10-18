Azamara Cruise Ships Returning to Venice Next Year

Azamara, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is returning to Venice, Italy in 2023 with their four cruise ships visiting the city 32 times.



The cruise line’s return to Venice, beginning April 3, 2023, is part of Azamara Journey’s 12-Night The Best of The Med Voyage. Starting next spring, Azamara’s four-ship fleet will access the Venetian Lagoon ports of Chioggia and Fusina, allowing guests a more seamless opportunity to marvel at gondolas, stroll the cobblestone streets, and explore Venice with ease.

“Thanks to our longstanding relationship with the local officials and port authorities of Venice, we’re thrilled to not only bring our guests back to this historic canal city, but also to allow them to discover the wonders of neighboring towns such as Chioggia, which only smaller ships can visit,” said Mike Pawlus, Azamara’s Director of Strategic Itinerary & Destination Planning. “We look forward to once again immersing our guests in the rich local culture and amazing historical sites that the destination has to offer.”

In addition to gaining easy access to the heart of Venice, Azamara’s continued pursuit of hidden gems brings guests the unique opportunity to explore Chioggia, which has recently experienced a rise in tourism thanks to the flourishing of bacari, bars serving wine and finger food along the central canal, Riva Vena. Travelers can enjoy the city’s charming canals, historic churches, beautiful sandy beach, and undiscovered scenery.

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style cruise ships, Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations.