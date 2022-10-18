World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima.



Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.

Unveiling unique itineraries and immersive experiences, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection carves out an exclusive space within the industry while exemplifying the brand’s forward-thinking approach to luxury hospitality. Stopping at both intimate and signature ports of call, most voyages range from seven to ten nights, with no two journeys alike so that guests can combine itineraries without repeating a destination.

Depending on the season, Evrima visits the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. Destinations along the way range from Spain’s Balearic Islands and coveted havens along the French Riviera, to the aquamarine shores of Aruba and the tropical coastlines of Costa Rica. The intimate size of Evrima also allows unique access into some of the most sought-after ports of call, delivering yacht-style cruising in destinations such as Mykonos, Saint-Tropez, and St. Barts.

The specially designed yacht measures 190-meters and can accommodate up to 298 passengers. The onboard experience reflects the sublime comfort and legendary service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is renowned, with one of the highest staff and space ratios at sea. The design of the yacht’s 149 suites is one of the many tone-setting elements.

In addition to offering a high percentage of large suites, Evrima also features several innovative two-story loft suites, a unique duplex accommodation. All rooms feature a private terrace and floor to ceiling windows, resulting in some of the most airy and expansive guestrooms at sea. Through a blind wall, select suites also have the option to be combined into larger, open-concept spaces allowing for more flexibility when selecting accommodations. All suites feature the luxurious amenities that visitors expect from Ritz-Carlton properties around the world, including a king bed, double vanity bathroom, luxury linens, and more.

In each destination, guests can choose from a selection of unique experiences within The Shore Collection that align with their interests or utilize the services of the Concierge Ashore to customize their own private tours. Experiences onshore range from a guided tour in a world-class museum with its curator, visiting a UNESCO World Heritage site, to yoga on a private beach, zip-lining through a rain forest, truffle hunting, and more.

By working with local guides who were selected for their insider knowledge and subject matter expertise, guests enjoy a singular journey. On select itineraries, guests can deepen their experience mid-voyage through an overnight tour, promising an unforgettable and uniquely immersive cultural experience before rejoining the yacht at their next destination. Evrima is also available for private charter.