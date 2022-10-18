Cruise News World's Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage

World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima.

Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.

Unveiling unique itineraries and immersive experiences, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection carves out an exclusive space within the industry while exemplifying the brand’s forward-thinking approach to luxury hospitality. Stopping at both intimate and signature ports of call, most voyages range from seven to ten nights, with no two journeys alike so that guests can combine itineraries without repeating a destination.

Depending on the season, Evrima visits the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. Destinations along the way range from Spain’s Balearic Islands and coveted havens along the French Riviera, to the aquamarine shores of Aruba and the tropical coastlines of Costa Rica. The intimate size of Evrima also allows unique access into some of the most sought-after ports of call, delivering yacht-style cruising in destinations such as Mykonos, Saint-Tropez, and St. Barts.

Sponsored Links

The specially designed yacht measures 190-meters and can accommodate up to 298 passengers. The onboard experience reflects the sublime comfort and legendary service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is renowned, with one of the highest staff and space ratios at sea. The design of the yacht’s 149 suites is one of the many tone-setting elements.

In addition to offering a high percentage of large suites, Evrima also features several innovative two-story loft suites, a unique duplex accommodation. All rooms feature a private terrace and floor to ceiling windows, resulting in some of the most airy and expansive guestrooms at sea. Through a blind wall, select suites also have the option to be combined into larger, open-concept spaces allowing for more flexibility when selecting accommodations. All suites feature the luxurious amenities that visitors expect from Ritz-Carlton properties around the world, including a king bed, double vanity bathroom, luxury linens, and more.

In each destination, guests can choose from a selection of unique experiences within The Shore Collection that align with their interests or utilize the services of the Concierge Ashore to customize their own private tours. Experiences onshore range from a guided tour in a world-class museum with its curator, visiting a UNESCO World Heritage site, to yoga on a private beach, zip-lining through a rain forest, truffle hunting, and more.

By working with local guides who were selected for their insider knowledge and subject matter expertise, guests enjoy a singular journey. On select itineraries, guests can deepen their experience mid-voyage through an overnight tour, promising an unforgettable and uniquely immersive cultural experience before rejoining the yacht at their next destination. Evrima is also available for private charter.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News World's Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage
Previous articleHolland America Cruise Ship Recreates the Cruise Line’s First Voyage
Next articleAzamara Cruise Ships Returning to Venice Next Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Azamara Cruise Ships Returning to Venice Next Year

Ben Souza -
Azamara, one of the world's leading destination focused cruise lines, is returning to Venice, Italy in 2023 with their four cruise ships visiting the...
Read more
Cruise News

Costa Toscana Will Offer Cruises in the Middle East This Winter

Ben Souza -
Costa Toscana, the newest cruise ship from Costa Cruises, will sail to United Arab Emirates and Oman for the 2022-2023 winter season. Costa Toscana's new...
Read more
Cruise News

Azamara’s Fleet of 4 Cruise Ships Meet Up for the First Time

Ben Souza -
For the first time, Azamara's entire fleet of four cruise ships were all together at once when the vessels met up in Koper, Slovenia. Azamara's...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,965FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Azamara Cruise Ships Returning to Venice Next Year

Ben Souza -
Azamara, one of the world's leading destination focused cruise lines, is returning to Venice, Italy in 2023 with their four cruise ships visiting the...
Read more
Cruise News

Costa Toscana Will Offer Cruises in the Middle East This Winter

Ben Souza -
Costa Toscana, the newest cruise ship from Costa Cruises, will sail to United Arab Emirates and Oman for the 2022-2023 winter season. Costa Toscana's new...
Read more
Cruise News

Azamara’s Fleet of 4 Cruise Ships Meet Up for the First Time

Ben Souza -
For the first time, Azamara's entire fleet of four cruise ships were all together at once when the vessels met up in Koper, Slovenia. Azamara's...
Read more
Cruise News

Four Seasons Launching First Cruise Ship in 2025

Ben Souza -
Four Seasons, one of the world's most well known luxury hotels, is launching their first luxury yacht in 2025 and will have a guest...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Princess Cruises Latest Cruise Line to Lift All COVID Protocols

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is the latest cruise line to lift all COVID protocols on their cruise ships. Starting with sailings on Princess cruise ships on October...

Carnival Cruise Ships Hosting Special Activities for Halloween

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will host special Halloween themed activities on all of their cruise ships this month. Carnival Cruise Line is making sure guests have...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share