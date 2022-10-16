Holland America Cruise Ship Recreates the Cruise Line’s First Voyage

On October 15, 1872, a group of 60 immigrants boarded a Holland America Line cruise ship and set sail for New York City. It was the cruise line’s very first voyage on Rotterdam I.



Exactly 150 years later, Rotterdam VII departed from Rotterdam, Netherlands recreating that very first cruise from Holland America Line. The cruise will visit Le Havre, France and Plymouth, England before crossing the Atlantic and arriving in New York City.

“Today is historic for our brand as we depart 150 years to the day that Holland America Line’s very first ship began its journey to New York,” said Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha. “In that time, we’ve carried immigrants and cruising vacationers, soldiers and refugees and earned a reputation for extraordinary care and welcoming all those guests as if into our own homes. As we sail into our next 150 years, that environment of service will be our hallmark as we create exceptional experiences for guests around the world.”

The cruise line invited fans to come to Cruise Port Rotterdam and Wilhelminapier for a festive shoreside sailaway party, recreating a departure from centuries past when ships were sent off with fanfare.

Fireboat’s spraying water and a flotilla from a local yacht club came to see Rotterdam off, while revelers were given souvenir handkerchiefs to wave.