Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line The 5 Cruise Ships Being Added to Carnival Cruise Line's Fleet

The 5 Cruise Ships Being Added to Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is adding five more cruise ships over the next two years with two of them entering service before the end of the year.

Carnival Cruise Line currently has 22 cruise ships in service and here are the next five that will enter service with “America’s Cruise Line”.

Carnival Luminosa – This cruise ship is coming over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises.  It is scheduled to sail its first cruise under Carnival Cruise Line next month from Australia.  It’s a Spirit class cruise ship that will also sail to Alaska in 2023.

Carnival Celebration – Carnival Celebration will enter the fleet in November 2022 and will be the cruise line’s second Excel class cruise ship.  The vessel will homeport in the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean.

Sponsored Links

The ship will have many of the same features as Mardi Gras including a roller coaster on the top deck. The ship will also be the largest in Carnival’s fleet. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Celebration

The following two cruise ships are unique in that Carnival will operate the ships but they won’t be your standard Funships. They will marry the great service, food and entertainment that Carnival Cruise Line’s guests enjoy but with Costa’s Italian design features.

Costa Venezia – Costa Venezia will join the Carnival fleet in the spring of 2023 as Costa by Carnival. It’s a Vista class cruise ship and will start guest operations by Carnival from New York City.

The cruise ship is themed after the city of Venice, Italy and is one of my favorite ships that I have ever sailed on.

Costa Firenze – The second Vista class ship that will operate as Costa by Carnival, Costa Firenze, will join Carnival’s fleet in 2024.  The ship will homeport in Long Beach, California.

Carnival Jubilee – Carnival Jubilee with be the third and final Excel class ship from Carnival.  The ship is scheduled to enter service in November 2023 and homeport in Galveston, Texas. The vessel will be the first Carnival Cruise Line ship built in Papenburg, Germany.

Carnival Jubilee will share many of the same features guests love on Mardi Gras – including the award-winning BOLT, The Ultimate Sea Coaster. Carnival Jubille will also feature unique experiences and signature venues of her own, with more details to be shared about those aspects closer now that construction is underway.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line The 5 Cruise Ships Being Added to Carnival Cruise Line's Fleet
Previous articleIcon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ships Hosting Special Activities for Halloween

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will host special Halloween themed activities on all of their cruise ships this month. Carnival Cruise Line is making sure guests have...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s Oldest Ship Sailing Final Cruise

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's oldest cruise ship, Carnival Ecstasy, will set sail on her final cruise in two days on Monday, October 10, 2022. Carnival Ecstasy...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Will Debut New Space Program for Kids on Next Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has announced a partnership with the Kennedy Space Center for a new space program for kids that is inspired by NASA...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,968FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ships Hosting Special Activities for Halloween

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will host special Halloween themed activities on all of their cruise ships this month. Carnival Cruise Line is making sure guests have...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s Oldest Ship Sailing Final Cruise

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's oldest cruise ship, Carnival Ecstasy, will set sail on her final cruise in two days on Monday, October 10, 2022. Carnival Ecstasy...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Will Debut New Space Program for Kids on Next Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has announced a partnership with the Kennedy Space Center for a new space program for kids that is inspired by NASA...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Live Entertainment for Their New Ship, Carnival Celebration

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has revealed new live entertainment that will be featured on their new cruise ship that will debut next month out of...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

The 5 Cruise Ships Being Added to Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is adding five more cruise ships over the next two years with two of them entering service before the end of...

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share