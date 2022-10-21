The 5 Cruise Ships Being Added to Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line is adding five more cruise ships over the next two years with two of them entering service before the end of the year.



Carnival Cruise Line currently has 22 cruise ships in service and here are the next five that will enter service with “America’s Cruise Line”.

Carnival Luminosa – This cruise ship is coming over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. It is scheduled to sail its first cruise under Carnival Cruise Line next month from Australia. It’s a Spirit class cruise ship that will also sail to Alaska in 2023.

Carnival Celebration – Carnival Celebration will enter the fleet in November 2022 and will be the cruise line’s second Excel class cruise ship. The vessel will homeport in the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean.

The ship will have many of the same features as Mardi Gras including a roller coaster on the top deck. The ship will also be the largest in Carnival’s fleet. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Celebration

The following two cruise ships are unique in that Carnival will operate the ships but they won’t be your standard Funships. They will marry the great service, food and entertainment that Carnival Cruise Line’s guests enjoy but with Costa’s Italian design features.

Costa Venezia – Costa Venezia will join the Carnival fleet in the spring of 2023 as Costa by Carnival. It’s a Vista class cruise ship and will start guest operations by Carnival from New York City.

The cruise ship is themed after the city of Venice, Italy and is one of my favorite ships that I have ever sailed on.

Costa Firenze – The second Vista class ship that will operate as Costa by Carnival, Costa Firenze, will join Carnival’s fleet in 2024. The ship will homeport in Long Beach, California.

Carnival Jubilee – Carnival Jubilee with be the third and final Excel class ship from Carnival. The ship is scheduled to enter service in November 2023 and homeport in Galveston, Texas. The vessel will be the first Carnival Cruise Line ship built in Papenburg, Germany.

Carnival Jubilee will share many of the same features guests love on Mardi Gras – including the award-winning BOLT, The Ultimate Sea Coaster. Carnival Jubille will also feature unique experiences and signature venues of her own, with more details to be shared about those aspects closer now that construction is underway.