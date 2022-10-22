New Show on Cruises Will Give a Behind the Scenes Look

Holland America Line is debuting a new show on their cruise ships that will give a behind the scenes look at what it takes to operate these floating cities.



“A City on the Sea” will debut on the current sailing on Rotterdam before rolling out to every Holland America Line ship in 2023.

A storytelling event featured in the ships’ World Stage, “A City on the Sea” lifts the curtain on cruise ship operations through immersive video footage and interviews.

Presented with live narration by the ship’s cruise and travel director — who is joined by additional shipboard officers like the captain and crew — guests are taken on an illuminating and delightful journey behind closed doors while also meeting the people who call Holland America Line ships their home away from home.

“‘A City on the Sea’ is a unique interpretation of a behind-the-scenes view by not only showing how our ships operate, but also by sharing some amazing stories of the people who make it happen,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development, Holland America Line. “We put a lot of thought into how we can make this show a transformative moment where the complexity of running a floating city becomes a celebration of the human spirit and all that we’re capable of accomplishing.”

Engineers, medical staff, musicians and stateroom attendants describe the challenges and opportunities of working on a cruise ship, while one captain talks about how he views himself as the mayor of the “city.” Guests will meet team members who have a friendship that spans decades and hear from a tailor whose family relationship with Holland America Line spans generations.