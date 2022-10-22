Cruise News Holland America Line New Show on Cruises Will Give a Behind the Scenes Look

New Show on Cruises Will Give a Behind the Scenes Look

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Holland America Line is debuting a new show on their cruise ships that will give a behind the scenes look at what it takes to operate these floating cities.

“A City on the Sea” will debut on the current sailing on Rotterdam before rolling out to every Holland America Line ship in 2023.

A storytelling event featured in the ships’ World Stage, “A City on the Sea” lifts the curtain on cruise ship operations through immersive video footage and interviews.

Presented with live narration by the ship’s cruise and travel director — who is joined by additional shipboard officers like the captain and crew — guests are taken on an illuminating and delightful journey behind closed doors while also meeting the people who call Holland America Line ships their home away from home.

“‘A City on the Sea’ is a unique interpretation of a behind-the-scenes view by not only showing how our ships operate, but also by sharing some amazing stories of the people who make it happen,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development, Holland America Line. “We put a lot of thought into how we can make this show a transformative moment where the complexity of running a floating city becomes a celebration of the human spirit and all that we’re capable of accomplishing.”

Engineers, medical staff, musicians and stateroom attendants describe the challenges and opportunities of working on a cruise ship, while one captain talks about how he views himself as the mayor of the “city.” Guests will meet team members who have a friendship that spans decades and hear from a tailor whose family relationship with Holland America Line spans generations.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Previous articleThe 5 Cruise Ships Being Added to Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet
Next article5 Fun Things to Do Near Port New Orleans

Holland America Line

Holland America Cruise Ship Recreates the Cruise Line’s First Voyage

Ben Souza -
On October 15, 1872, a group of 60 immigrants boarded a Holland America Line cruise ship and set sail for New York City.  It...
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Offering $1 Cruise Deposits for One Day Only

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year and the cruise line is offering $1 cruise deposits for one day only. The cruise...
Holland America Line

Cruise Line’s New Tool Makes It Easier to See Health Protocols

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has added a new tool on their website that makes it easier than ever to see the health protocols for each...
5 Fun Things to Do Near Port New Orleans

Angela Minor -
A unique brand of fun awaits if your next cruise departs from Port of New Orleans. Known for the French and Spanish Creole influence...

