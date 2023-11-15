Royal Caribbean Announces New Cruises to the Caribbean for 2025-2026

Royal Caribbean has announced new six, seven, and eight night cruises to the Caribbean in 2025-2026 that are now open for bookings for Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members. The cruises will open to the general public for bookings tomorrow.

These new cruises from Royal Caribbean depart from the following six different homeports: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, Tampa, Galveston, and San Juan. These week long cruises will visit the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean, as well as The Bahamas.

Cruises From Miami

Icon of the Seas will remain in Miami in 2025-2026 and sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Every cruise will visit the cruise line’s insanely popular private island in The Bahamas, CocoCay. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.

Independence of the Seas will homeport in Miami for the 2025-2026 winter season and visit some of the most popular Caribbean ports that include St. Thomas, Cozumel, the Cayman Islands, San Juan, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Cruises From Port Canaveral

Adventure of the Seas will sail six and eight night cruises from Central Florida to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean.

Cruises From Fort Lauderdale

Oasis of the Seas will offer a variety of six and eight night cruises to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean from Port Everglades. The ship will visit both of Royal Caribbean’s private destinations, Labadee and CocoCay.

Cruises From Galveston

Harmony of the Seas will sail from Royal Caribbean’s new terminal in Galveston, Texas on six and eight night cruises to the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Cruises From Tampa

For those who want to sail on a smaller cruise ship, Grandeur of the Seas will sail seven night cruises from Tampa to the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Rhapsody of the Seas will sail six and eight night cruises from Tampa to the Western Caribbean.

Cruises From San Juan, Puerto Rico

Rhapsody of the Seas will also offer cruises directly from the Caribbean with the ship based in Puerto Rico for the summer. From San Juan, the ship will sail week long port intensive cruises to the Southern Caribbean.

All of these newly announced cruises from Royal Caribbean are now open for bookings the cruise line’s Crown & Anchor members (past guests). They will open to the general public on November 16, 2023.

This is Royal Caribbean’s third of seven segments in their opening deployment schedule for 2025-2026. The next set of cruises to be announced will be Phase 2 of their cruises to the Caribbean in early December.

In early 2024, the cruise line will announce short Caribbean cruises, sailings from Los Angeles and the Northeast, long Caribbean voyages, and all remaining deployments.