New Carnival Cruise Ship Completes Last Major Milestone Before Completion

Carnival Cruise Line’s third and final Excel class ship is currently under construction and just completed its last major milestone before completion.

Carnival Jubilee is Carnival’s first ever cruise ship built in Germany and is currently in its final stages of construction. The ship celebrated a major milestone this week when it successfully completed sea trials.

Each new cruise ship must successfully complete sea trials before going into service. During sea trials, the sea worthiness of a ship is tested as the main engines and all technical aspects of a cruise ship are tested to their max.

“Our all-new Carnival Jubilee performed extremely well through each test we put her through this past week. Now shortly, we’ll start cruising and our team is prepared to welcome our guests from Galveston onto this beautiful new ship,” Captain Andrea Catalani said.

Carnival Cruise Line is scheduled to take delivery of Carnival Jubilee on December 4, 2023. The ship will head straight to Galveston, Texas where the vessel will begin sailing week long cruises to the Western Caribbean starting on December 23, 2023.

Ports in the Western Caribbean that the ship will visit include Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Mahogany Bay in Roatan.

Since Carnival Jubilee is a sister ship to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, it will also have a roller coaster on the top deck that Carnival cruisers have loved to ride over the past two years.

The cruise ship will have its own unique identity with sea-themed zones that range from a a sunny pier-like boardwalk to an adventurous ocean-floor promenade.

Like its sister ships, there will be a wide variety of dining options on board including Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse.

After Carnival Jubilee joins the fleet, Carnival Cruise Line will have just one more ship scheduled to be added. Carnival Firenze is being moved over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises and will begin sailing with Carnival in the spring of 2024.